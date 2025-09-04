Who Is Davy Jones in One Piece? His Secret Ties to Rocks and Blackbeard Revealed

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1159 confirms Davy Jones as the ancestor of Rocks D. Xebec and Blackbeard.

The Davy Clan’s erasure explains the World Government’s fear and the God Valley trap.

Here’s everything you need to know about Davy Jones and his ties to Rocks D. Xebec in One Piece.

The One Piece Final Saga is answering mysteries that we fans have speculated for decades. The name Davy Jones has suddenly taken center stage with the release of Chapter 1159’s early preview. What once felt like a throwaway legend during Nico Robin’s explanation in the Long Ring Long Island arc is now directly tied to Rocks D. Xebec, Blackbeard, and even the World Government’s darkest secrets. If you are wondering who is Davy Jones in One Piece and how he connects to Rocks, here’s everything we know so far.

Who Is Davy Jones in One Piece?

Davy Jones as drawn by Oda | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

We first learned about Davy Jones when Robin told Chopper that he was a greedy pirate who was cursed by the devil to live forever at the bottom of the sea. The ocean floor was then referred to as Davy Jones’ Locker, where every sunken ship, treasure, or body was said to belong to him.

His curse condemned him to scrub the deck of a sunken ship for eternity, storing treasure in his “locker” where it would never be laid eyes upon again. That’s why pirates often say, ‘Put him in Davy Jones’ locker!’ meaning to sink someone to the depths of the sea.

Over time, Davy Jones transformed into a mythical figure. Some pirates feared him; others worshipped him. And his legend inspired the infamous pirate game: the Davy Back Fight, where pirates steal crew members and treasures from rivals.

Was Davy Jones a Real Pirate?

Flying Dutchman as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

You might assume at first that Davy Jones was just folklore. But Oda has clarified that the legend is actually based on real nautical mythology, before being adapted into One Piece.

In SBS Volume 38, Oda sketched a version of Davy Jones and described how he was a dishonest, no-good pirate so greedy that even the Devil cursed him.

However, One Piece never made hard distinctions between reality and myth. The Void Century, Joy Boy, and even Nika were once dismissed as “legend,” but now they are crucial to the storyline.

And that is why recent One Piece chapters suggest Davy Jones may have been a real person in the old world. Someone whose name and bloodline the World Government wanted to erase.

How is Rocks D. Xebec Related to Davy Jones and the Davy Clan?

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1159 brought to light something explosive: Rocks’ real name is Davy D. Xebec, and his ancestor was none other than Davy D. Jones himself. This means that Davy Jones was no myth; he was actually the progenitor of the Davy Clan, a lineage that has been targeted for annihilation by the World Government for more than 800 years now.

It also reframes Blackbeard’s role. He’s no longer Marshall D. Teach or Rocks D. Teach, but Davy D. Teach, a direct descendant of Jones and Xebec. We can also see Blackbeard inheriting Davy Jones’ teeth, meaning that Blackbeard is a living continuation of that cursed line.

It also reframes the infamous God Valley incident. The incident was thought to be about Celestial Dragons and treasure, but now looks like a trap set by the World Government to erase the Davy family once and for all.

Xebec didn’t go there to steal treasure but to rescue his wife and child, Teach, from slavery. He stumbled upon said trap that took his life and erased his name from history.

Why Rocks D. Xebec Worships Davy Jones

Rocks meeting Imu in One Piece Chapter 1155 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

In Chapter 1155, Rocks D. Xebec outright declared himself a ‘worshipper of Davy Jones.’ For a pirate so ambitious and feared like Xebec, that was no mere name-dropping. It showed just how much The Legend of Davy Jones affected his own actions.

He even formed his crew through Davy Back Fight, using it to gather strong pirates that would later become the infamous Rocks Pirates. His obsession with ruling the world and taking everything for himself mirrors Davy Jones’ own greed and curse.

This admiration might also be why Imu and the World Government considered Xebec such a threat. If Jones was indeed a figure from the old world tied to the Will of D., then Xebec wasn’t simply chasing power; he was carrying forward a forbidden legacy.

Is Davy Jones Connected to Joy Boy?

Joy Boy as seen in One Piece manga | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The parallels go hand in hand. Joy Boy was considered a criminal by the World Government, just like Davy Jones was. Both of these figures are related to the ocean, curses, and legends of lost treasure. Even fans believe that Davy Jones and Joy Boy are actually the same, with Imu playing the role of the “sea devil” who cursed him.

Whether that’s real or not, Oda is painting Davy Jones as a thematic opposite to Joy Boy. If Joy Boy symbolizes freedom and inherited will, perhaps Davy Jones can symbolize greed, betrayal, and being swallowed by the sea. It’s a contrast that explains why Xebec idolized him, and also why Blackbeard, his son, continues that path.

What Davy Jones Means to Blackbeard?

Blackbeard | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Consider this: Blackbeard has always been an anomaly in One Piece. His body functions differently; he can hold multiple Devil Fruits, and seems destined to clash with Luffy in the final war. And with his connection to Davy Jones being a direct one, all of it comes together.

The World Government was afraid of the Davy family to such an extent that they staged God Valley to eliminate them. But Blackbeard managed to survive, continuing the legacy.

Everything. One Piece Chapter 1159 repaints Davy Jones from a pirate myth to one of the most important figures in the anime’s history. He is no longer just a legend behind a title or a phrase. He’s the ancestor of Xebec and Blackbeard, the founder of a cursed bloodline that the World Government tried to destroy.

Now that One Piece is hurtling towards its finale, Davy Jones’ true role, whether as Joy Boy’s rival, an ancient pirate god, or the key to Blackbeard’s destiny, may decide the outcome of the Final War.