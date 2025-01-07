Who is Dracula in Marvel Rivals? Meet Season 1’s Powerful Vampire Lord

Marvel Rivals Season 1 trailer introduced us to one of Marvel’s most formidable villains – Dracula. The action-packed trailer shows New York City in darkness, with the Lord of Vampires taking center stage as the main antagonist in the game’s first big storyline. So who is Dracula in Marvel Rivals and what is his plan?

Who is Dracula in Marvel Rivals?

In the trailer, we see a villainous figure taking over the Sanctum Sanctorum. Dracula declares that the time has come for darkness to reign, officially introducing him as the antagonist of the new season of Marvel Rivals.

Dracula isn’t just any vampire in Marvel. Based on the Marvel lore, he’s the immortal Lord of Vampires who rules Vampyrsk, a vampire nation hidden in Chernobyl. In Marvel Rivals Eternal Night Falls, together with Doctor Doom, he hatches a brilliant but terrifying plan: they mess with the moon’s orbit to create an endless night over New York. Without sunlight, his vampire army can roam freely, turning the city into their personal hunting ground.

Dracula has abilities to control vampire creatures, sending them to attack wherever he wants. Think of him as a general commanding an undead army. His dark magic powers also help him maintain the eternal night and cause all sorts of trouble for the heroes. What’s scarier is his ability to transform others into vampires, growing his army with each victim.

The Fantastic Four Goes Into Action

The trailer shows Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane. That means Earth loses its strongest magical defender. Luckily, The Fantastic Four steps up as the city’s main defenders. This confirms that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing will be added as playable heroes to the Marvel Rivals roster in Season 1. We have already covered Mister Fantastic’s gameplay including Invisible Woman’s leaked kit, so be sure to check them out.

Story Connections Between Dracula, Squirrel Girl, and Blade in Marvel Rivals

This storyline pulls from Marvel’s recent Blood Hunt event, where Dracula showed he’s more than just a simple villain. Back then, he worked with Bloodline or Brielle Brooks, Blade’s daughter, to stop a bigger threat. In Marvel Rivals, he’s fully embraced his villainous side and is working with Doctor Doom to achieve ultimate power.

An interesting detail you might have missed is that Dracula was teased even way earlier in the game. If you check Squirrel Girl’s bio in the game or on the official website, you’ll see she saved New York City from Dracula’s attack.

“With all of New York City under attack by creatures of the night, Squirrel Girl assembled an adorable army to reclaim Central Park from the clutches of Dracula. Here’s hoping vampires don’t like the taste of squirrel!”

It is interesting that NetEase has thought this far ahead and proven its commitment to sticking to the lore. What’s even more intriguing is that another popular character Blade is revealed when you link to the Blood Hunt comics. There is so much to unpack in the upcoming season.

Keep your eyes on the in-game comics that come with Season 1. They usually reveal important background details about what’s really going on. You might discover more about how Dracula and Doom formed their alliance, or what they plan to do once they’ve taken over New York. We are sure that Dracula’s addition to Marvel Rivals will make Season 1 unforgettable, with dark magic, vampire hordes, and epic battles as players face his forces and uncover his plan.