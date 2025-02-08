Who Is Kargalgan in Solo Leveling? All Powers and Abilities Explained

Kargalgan, the formidable High Orc Shaman, is a character who left a lasting impression on fans of the hit anime series Solo Leveling. The hit anime series Solo Leveling has finally introduced Kargalgan in Season 2 Episode 18 – Don’t Look Down on My Guys (that’s what Jinwoo says to Kargalgan before an epic level fight breaks). Let’s dive deeper into Kargalgan, and understand all his powers, abilities, and his role in Jinwoo’s story.

Who is Kargalgan?

Kargalgan was an S-Rank Dungeon boss who reveled in tormenting humans. He was the leader of the High Orcs, a group of powerful and intelligent monsters capable of strategizing and communicating with humans. Unlike many other monsters, High Orcs like Kargalgan possess a higher level of intelligence and are capable of complex thought and communication. He was the boss of a dungeon (Hunters Guild Gate) initially classified as A-Rank. However, due to the presence of Kargalgan and the high orcs, it’s implied to be much stronger, potentially even S-Rank, leading to questions about its true difficulty. Jinwoo encounters Kargalgan during the Hunters Guild arc. Kargalgan was known as the only named High Orc in the series.

Kargalgan’s Powers and Abilities

Image Credit – A1 Pictures

Kargalgan possessed many magical abilities, making him a formidable opponent. Interestingly, he used his magical powers and abilities using songs and hymns.

1. Gravity Magic

Kargalgan was a master of gravity magic, capable of lifting opponents into the air and slamming them into the ground with devastating force. He could do it simply using his hand movements without having to even move his body or stand up.

2. Hymns and Songs

He also had access to various “Hymn” abilities, each with unique effects:

Hymn Name Description Hymn of Protection Generates a shield that can only be broken by specific hunters with specialized skills. Hymn of Giants Increases Kargalgan’s size and power or one of his shadows’ size and power. Hymn of Rage. Kargalgan’s allies feel rage, get stronger, and increase their attacking power and relentlessness. Hymn of Agony Inflicts sequential damage radiating outward from Kargalgan, followed by summoning vines that deal additional hits. Hymn of Slumber Opponent’s stamina is drained. Hymn of Lethargy Enemy is petrified in the same spot. Hymn of the Fire Dragon Unleashes a straight-line breath attack from a dragon’s head. Hymn of the Blazing Fire Causes flames to erupt from the ground. Hymn of Strength Kargalgan’s allies feel rage, get stronger, and increases their attacking power and relentlessness. Hymn of Blindness Opponents are blinded losing sight.

3. Other Abilities

In addition to his Hymns and gravity magic, Kargalgan could conjure protecting barriers that looked like a giant diamond to deflect attacks. He also demonstrated the ability to teleport and launch flaming blades in multiple directions.

High Orcs, like Kargalgan, possess advanced abilities, neon tattoos, human skull necklaces, and seemingly unlimited magic strength.

Interesting Facts and Backstory

While Kargalgan’s backstory remains largely unexplored in the anime, his sadistic tendencies and enjoyment of human suffering suggest a deep-seated hatred for humankind. Interestingly, he was the first one to realize that Jinwoo was a Monarch, sensing the immense power hidden within him. He was ultimately defeated by Jin-Woo and became part of his shadow army, taking on the name “Tusk”.

Kargalgan’s Role in Jinwoo’s Story

Kargalgan served as a significant obstacle in Jin-Woo’s journey to becoming the Shadow Monarch. His appearance in the Hunters Guild arc showcased the escalating threat level Jin-Woo faced and forced him to reveal his true powers to protect the other hunters. Kargalgan’s cruelty and desire to inflict suffering stands in stark contrast to Jinwoo’s compassion and willingness to protect others, highlighting the fundamental difference between a power-hungry monster and a true hero.