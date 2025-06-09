Who Is Kelex (Blue Robot) in Superman (2025)? Everything to Know

Summary:

Kelex is Superman’s long-time Kryptonian robot caretaker from the Fortress of Solitude.

Originally Jor-El’s assistant on Krypton, he was later recreated on Earth to serve Superman.

With his return teased in Superman (2025), Kelex could play a bigger role in the DCU’s new era.

James Gunn’s Superman (2025) isn’t just introducing new threats, it’s bringing back old allies. The teasers and trailers for the upcoming movie hint at the return of Kelex, the faithful Kryptonian robot. His appearance in the Fortress of Solitude serves to remind us that Superman’s power derives not simply from his abilities but from the support and heritage of those around him.

In one of the teasers for Superman (2025), fans saw a beaten-down Superman being rescued by Krypto and brought back to the Fortress of Solitude. There, we see Superman’s robots, probably models based on Kelex, coming to his aid. Although their design is humanoid and not golden like in the comic books, the tone and setting indicate that these might be some revised version of Kelex.

Let’s explore who Kelex is, his comic book history, abilities, and what role he could play in this new chapter of the DC Universe.

Kelex’s Origins in the DC Comics

Kelex made his first appearance in The Man of Steel #1 (1986) by John Byrne. He was one of a series of robot servants on Krypton who served Superman’s father, Jor-El. Kelex was the most loyal and longest-serving of all these robots, especially during Krypton’s last days.

Although presumed to be destroyed with Krypton, Kelex returned later on Earth. When Superman acquired control of an ancient Kryptonian artefact known as the Eradicator, a new Fortress of Solitude was built in the Arctic. With it came a new Kelex, reborn to serve Superman, just as he once served his father, Jor-El.

Kelex’s Design and Capabilities

Kelex is unmistakably alien with a gold-orange metallic exoskeleton, an anti-gravity module floating about him, and two mechanical arms long with pincers. His wide visor-shaped head tapers at the rear, with an obsidian-black faceplate in which a waveform is visible when he talks.

Kelex is not a combat robot but is fitted with sophisticated Kryptonian technology and AI. His principal functions are:

Maintaining the Fortress of Solitude

Assisting Superman with medical and scientific needs

Storing and analysing alien data

Defending the fortress with automated systems when necessary

Kelex can interact with Kryptonian systems inaccessible to humans or Earth machines, and that makes him vital to Superman. On top of that, being a caretaker for the Fortress of Solitude makes him a crucial ally to the Man of Steel.

Major Comic Appearances

Following his resurrection, Kelex appeared frequently in Superman stories, further solidifying the link to Kryptonian heritage.

In Superman: King of the World, Kelex was reduced to just a head after a Fortress attack, yet Superman still communicated with him via a ghostly replica. He was rebuilt later during battles like the one with Brainiac 13.

In Superman: Godfall, Kelex was programmed by Natasha Irons to speak slang, which brought some much-needed humour to the world of Superman.

Kelex also made an appearance in the crossover Superman and Batman vs. Aliens and Predator, helping contain the alien threat, though the Fortress was eventually destroyed.

Role in Superman (2025)

The Superman (2025) sneak peek showed robots resembling Kelex inside the Fortress of Solitude. Once Krypto drags a badly wounded Superman in, the robots take him into their care to attend to his wounds. These robots seem to be programmed to defend the fortress and help Superman. However, some fans believe they are models based on Kelex.

The robot caretaker, designated “4” with the Superman shield on his chest, is voiced by Alan Tudyk. He introduces a new member of the robot team: “Meet 12. She’s new.” Despite being metal, 12 blushes and giggles when Superman looks at her. Though not explicitly named Kelex, “4” fills the caretaker role Kelex has traditionally held, blending legacy with fresh elements.

The first teaser for this movie showed the son of Krypton cradling a broken robot in his arms. In the official trailer, we see Lex Luthor and The Engineer inside the Fortress of Solitude, with the latter fighting the robots that defend the fortress and Krypto. The robot seen broken in the teaser could be the result of this fight.

What Kelex Means for the DCU

Kelex is more than a robotic butler; he symbolises Superman’s Kryptonian legacy and technological link to a lost world. His presence supports Superman’s identity as Kal-El, not just Clark Kent.

With the addition of Kelex, James Gunn demonstrates his desire beyond spectacle and villain. He underlines the emotional and cultural depths of Superman’s tale. As The Engineer and The Authority prepare to fight the Man of Steel, Kelex is ready to help Superman and protect the Fortress of Solitude.

Final Thoughts

Kelex isn’t the most flashy new addition to Superman (2025), but it is certainly significant. As Superman’s trusted lieutenant and caretaker of the fortress, he adds heart, history, and secret strength to the DC Universe. Whether assisting in combat or advising Kal-El. Kelex shows us that sometimes even the smallest characters can have the biggest impact.

Superman hits theatres on July 11, 2025, and Kelex will be right there, hovering in the background, ready to assist.