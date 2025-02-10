Who Is Lee Minsung in Solo Leveling Ragnarok: Rank, Powers, Abilities, and Backstory

Lee Minsung is a fascinating character in the popular anime series Solo Leveling, adapted from the acclaimed manhwa. While initially appearing as a typical celebrity hunter, Lee Minsung harbors a hidden ambition that drives his actions throughout the series in the Ragnarok arc. This article explores Lee Minsung’s character, delving into his powers, abilities, and intriguing backstory.

Who is Lee Minsung?

Lee Minsung is a famous, and rather good-looking, Korean actor and an A-Rank hunter affiliated with the Fiend Guild. He is known for his arrogance and cunning nature, always seeking to achieve his goals, regardless of the methods. He is the son of the Vice President of Yoojin Constructions, Lee Wongyu. However, his public image is completely different. The world sees him as a famous but kind, good-natured, smiling, and humble person. He is a narcissist with a fragile ego who loves fame.

While he acts all strong, his true colors are revealed in the Jeju Island arc where he turns tail and acts like a coward upon seeing massive ant monsters.

Lee Minsung’s Powers and Abilities

As an A-Rank hunter, Lee Minsung possesses considerable strength and magical abilities. However, he is not particularly exceptional compared to other A-Rank hunters. His primary strength lies in his cunning and strategic thinking, allowing him to effectively utilize his combat abilities.

In the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok sequel, Lee Minsung’s powers take a dramatic turn. He becomes a core shadow soldier for Suho, the protagonist of Ragnarok, after being corrupted into a half-bee monster due to the influence of a descendant of the Insect Monarch, Querehsha. This transformation grants him enhanced physical abilities and potentially new powers related to insects.

Interesting Facts and Backstory

Lee Minsung’s backstory reveals his deep-seated desire to surpass those he deems weaker than himself. He harbors a particular resentment towards Lim Tae-Gyu, who achieved S-Rank while Lee Minsung remained at A-Rank. This resentment fuels his ambition and drives him to seek greater power.

Interestingly, Lee Minsung was involved in a scheme to distribute a special drug that boosted the strength of low-rank hunters. This drug allowed E-Rank hunters to reach D-Rank and D-Rank hunters to reach C-Rank, but it had no effect on higher-ranked hunters. This scheme highlights his manipulative nature and willingness to exploit others to achieve his goals.

In Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, Lee Minsung’s desire for power leads him to make a deal with a wannabe-Insect Monarch. This deal ultimately backfires, resulting in his transformation into a monstrous creature himself.

Additional Information

Lee Minsung’s voice actor in the Solo Leveling anime adaptation is Gen Sato. He is known for his roles in various anime series, including Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia.

Lee Minsung’s character arc in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok provides a cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked ambition. His relentless pursuit of power ultimately leads to his downfall and transformation into a monster. Despite his flaws, Lee Minsung remains a compelling character who adds another layer of complexity to the Solo Leveling universe.