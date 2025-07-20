Who is Leonard Mitchell in Lord of the Mysteries – Explained

Summary:

Leonard’s grief-fueled arc reveals the human cost behind divine power and personal loss.

He balances relaxed charm with sharp instincts, carrying both trauma and purpose with quiet grace.

More than a side character, Leonard mirrors Klein’s past and anchors the story’s emotional core.

Here’s more on who Leonard Mitchell is in Lord of the Mysteries anime series.

Leonard Mitchell stands out in Lord of the Mysteries not through overwhelming displays of power, but through a journey grounded in loyalty, grief, and enduring humanity. As of Episode 5 of the Lord of the Mysteries, we are only just starting to witness the complexity behind this long-suffering. He sometimes comes across as a laid-back member of the Church of the Evernight Goddess.

But to novel readers, Leonard has been an emotionally and thematically resonant character for some time now. Let’s break down who Leonard Mitchell is and why his character is so emotionally charged in the story.

A Red Glove with a past linked to Tingen

Leonard Mitchell | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Leonard is a captain of the Red Gloves, an elite investigation unit operating under the Church of the Evernight Goddess in the Backlund diocese. In the Tarot Club, he’s known by the codename The Star. But his journey began in Tingen, as a Church member of the Nighthawks division. There, he developed close bonds with agent Klein Moretti and their mentor, Dunn Smith.

But soon, tragedy changed Leonard’s path. The deaths of Dunn and Klein at the hands of Ince Zangwill sent him down the path of vengeance. It was a path, however, he ultimately followed with Klein and Daly Simone.

That was the moment Leonard transformed from a carefree subordinate to one driven by loss and mission. Now, emotionally complex and more grounded than he had ever been.

Personality and Duality: Carefree, Grounded

Leonard Mitchell as seen in the first two Episodes | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Leonard is known for his relaxed approach to authority. He doesn’t follow church rules to the letter; instead, he lights up a cigar, puts his feet on the table, and refuses to attend church. But beneath that easygoing demeanor is a keen, responsive mind.

He is brave enough to tear off a fingernail without flinching to avoid a curse. And when it comes to cracking difficult mysteries, like ones involving demon hounds or Sherlock Moriarty, his awareness usually cuts the trail.

Having lost so much personally, Leonard becomes all the more introspective. While his face remains casual around people, he bears emotional wounds that have quietly shaped who he is today. Audrey Hall once said that he was both “a mix of carefree and reliable, “a man whose thoughts roam, but whose instincts never failed in crucial moments. That balance makes Leonard one of the most human characters in Lord of the Mysteries.

The Angel Within: Leonard and the Burden of Pallez Zoroast

Leonard Mitchell as seen in the novel | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Leonard is currently carrying a parasite that belongs to the Error Pathway. This parasite turns out to be Pallez Zoroast, an Angel from the Zoroast Family.

This mysterious entity has resided within Leonard since his early years among the Nighthawks, after he unwittingly gained what appeared to be an ordinary coin on a mission. Pallez has since taught him in the Acting Method and has subtly influenced his decisions and perspective.

Although it may be easy to see this as a convenient source of power, Leonard’s relationship with Pallez is more than that. It embodies the internal conflict between knowledge and morality, between wielding power and holding onto restraint.

A Reflection of Klein’s Humanity

Leonard Mitchell with Klein Moretti | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Leonard’s importance goes far beyond the typical side character. In many ways, he serves as the living embodiment of Klein Moretti’s past. An anchor to the world Klein once belonged to. Now that most of his connections to Tingen are gone, Leonard is the only key person left that Klein has access to.

Their relationship grows from camaraderie to quiet distance. When Klein ascends to demigod, Leonard pleads with him to return to the Church. Klein’s simple reply, “I can’t return anymore,” is a haunting acknowledgment of his loss of humanity.

In their last meeting, they did not exchange any words. A single gold coin is passed from Klein to Leonard, full of all the emotion they can no longer express.

From Orphan to Symbol

Leonard Mitchell | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Leonard was raised in an orphanage run by the Church of the Evernight Goddess. Even as a boy, his charm and good looks made him the favorite of all who were around him. It is not his appearance, however, that characterizes him; it is his loyalty.

He has lost so much already, Kenley, Old Neil, and Dunn, and yet he keeps going. He chooses to protect what’s left. That quiet determination is more than commendable; it’s deeply symbolic.

In a world ruled by hidden deities, moral ambiguity, and spiritual ascension, Leonard is one of the rare constants. He’s not searching for godhood or transcendence; he’s searching for truth, justice, and real human connection.

Leonard in the Anime So Far

Leonard Mitchell featured on Lord of the Mysteries Novel Cover | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Leonard’s strength and wisdom are first introduced to anime-only viewers in Lord of the Mysteries Episode 5. Leonard takes center stage in identifying the life-theft ritual linked to the Demoness Sect and Trissy. Though injured in the battle, Leonard’s instincts and leadership shine. And this is just the start of his larger involvement in the story.

Final Thoughts: A Star That Grounds the Divine

Leonard Mitchell’s journey isn’t about racing up the Sequence ladder or displaying overwhelming power. It is a story of emotional resilience, inner strength, and unshakeable allegiance.

He is a reminder of Klein’s fading humanity, a steady figure in a world increasingly consumed by divine chaos and transformation. Whether or not he ever catches up with Klein is beside the point. What is important is that Leonard continues to struggle, and in that struggling, he becomes a powerful symbol of loyalty, memory, and the human cost of power.

In a tale saturated with gods, monsters, and metaphysical wars, Leonard Mitchell remains The Star— a quiet, shining reminder of what was lost, and what’s still worth holding onto.