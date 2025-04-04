Who Is Liu Zhigang in Solo Leveling? Chinese National Level Hunter

Solo Leveling season 2 finale wrapped up the Jeju Island arc in style, introducing two new Monarchs – Monarch of Fangs Rakan and Monarch of Frost Siliad. The finale also introduced one of the strongest hunters in the series, Liu Zhigang. He was seen defending the Chinese east coast in the aftermath of the Jeju Island Raid mission and easily managed to dispatch hundreds of ants with a single strike. But who is Liu Zhigang?

This brief glimpse of Zhigang indicates that he is stronger than most hunters in the series and has made fans curious to know more about him. In this article, we’ll take a look at who this National Level Hunter is and why it might’ve worked out differently if he had been part of the Jeju Island raid. Zhigang is likely one of the few hunters, besides Jinwoo, who could have defeated the Ant King alone.

Who is Liu Zhigang?

Liu Zhigang is the strongest Chinese hunter in Solo Leveling and one of the five National Level Hunters in the series, ranking only second in strength to Jinwoo. This title means that Zhigang rivals the strength of an entire nation’s military and can clear an S-Rank gate single-handedly. He seemed to be battle-hungry in the season 2 finale. After destroying hundreds of ants with a single strike of his twin swords, he expressed disappointment at not being able to fight the Ant King instead. He likely could’ve defeated the Ant King and Queen solo if he had been part of the Raid mission.

Liu Zhigang as seen in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Zhigang is the only Seven-Star Hunter in China, with his rank being equivalent to the standard of an SSS Rank Korean Hunter. After Jinwoo, he is the strongest Hunter in Asia and also a Ruler’s vessel, which allows him to use Spiritual Body Manifestation and Ruler’s Authority. Despite having so many titles and being this powerful, Zhigang was most likely surpassed by Jinwoo in the Solo Leveling season 2 finale after he extracted the Ant King’s shadow and made him a general in his Shadow Army. With an army like that behind his back, it would be extremely difficult for Zhigang to best Jinwoo.

Who is Stronger? Jinwoo or Zhigang?

While Zhigang is far stronger than most Hunters in the series, Sung Jinwoo is one of the few hunters stronger than him. As the protagonist of the series, chosen by the Architect’s own System and the next Shadow Monarch, there is literally no limit to Jinwoo’s powers, making him not only the strongest Hunter but also the strongest being in the series. No one can compete with a character like Jinwoo, as he’s essentially a walking cheat code. The fact that Zhigang is even being compared to Jinwoo is a testament to his strength.

Jinwoo and Zhigang as seen in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

The series only showed a glimpse of Zhigang in the finale of season 2, but the strength he displayed has left fans intrigued, as even non-Manhwa readers can tell this Hunter is on a whole different level than the rest. It will be interesting to see Zhigang in season 3 taking down monsters and making his presence felt, as fans eagerly wait to see what China’s strongest Hunter has in store for them.