Who is Mister Negative in Marvel – Explained

Summary:

Marvel’s Mister Negative is arguably one of the most iconic villains of Spider-Man’s rogues gallery. Introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 (May 2007), the villain has been showcased in countless iterations of Spidey. However, Mr. Negative is yet to receive his live-action debut.

But that might just change with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man swinging back to the big screen with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While nothing has been confirmed about Mr. Negative’s involvement in the MCU, the movie’s official title, borrowed from the comic arc where the white-haired villain plays a pivotal role, has fueled speculation that he could be the big bad pulling the strings.

Who is Mister Negative in Marvel Comics

Mister Negative, created by Dan Slott and Phil Jimenez, made his first appearance in Free Comic Book Day: The Amazing Spider-Man #1 (2007). Much like Spider-Man, Mr. Negative leads a double life. His alter ego, Martin Li, is a respected citizen who assists New York’s homeless population through F.E.A.S.T. It is a charitable organization. Li’s dark side, Mr. Negative, on the other hand, uses his Lightforce and Darkforce powers to rule the crime world.

Mr. Negative’s first full appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #546 (January 2008) | Credit: Marvel Comics

That said, no one is certain of the actual identity of Mr. Negative in Marvel Comics. He was originally a member of the Snakeheads gang in China and was smuggled on a ship as a Chinese immigrant into New York City before he gained the powers of Mr. Negative. He stole the identity of Martin Li from one of the deceased slaves, as he was the only surviving member of the ship.

Martin Li was then captured by Maggia crime boss Silvermane, who conducted a series of experiments on him. These experiments gave Li his powers and split his personality into two: Mister Positive, a benevolent self-made businessman known as Martin Li, and Mister Negative, who sought to gain control of New York’s criminal underworld.

What are Mister Negative’s Powers in Marvel Comics

Mister Negative corrupting Peter Parker in the comics | Credit: Marvel Comics

Mr. Negative can corrupt individuals with a touch and make them obey his commands. He can also shoot blasts of negative Dark Force energy out of his body. On the flip side, Martin Li uses Light Force energy, a rare gift that allows him to heal injuries, cure diseases, and even addictions, making him the literal opposite side of the coin. In fact, in one instance in the comics, Li even cured Eddie Brock’s cancer.

The two personalities are not aware of each other. However, when they do become conscious of their dual existence, they treat it as a cosmic balance of good and evil, both a necessary part of the character that makes Mister Negative. Li even lets Mr. Negative take drastic steps to keep his identity a secret, making it clear this is not a case of the Hulk, where one personality is battling the other.

What Was Mister Negative’s Appearance in Past Marvel Media

Mister Negative in Insomniac’s Marvel Spider-Man (2018) | Credit: Insomniac Games

To date, Mr. Negative hasn’t appeared in a live-action project. He has appeared in three animated TV shows:

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Spider-Man (2017)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

His most notable appearance was in Insomniac’s Marvel Spider-Man (2018). The PlayStation game featured Mr. Negative and his Inner Demons as one of the primary antagonists. The game even had an entire plotline dedicated to the dual personality of Martin Li and Mr. Negative, revolving around his role in F.E.A.S.T. The character then returned in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, in a reformed role as he sought to help the two Spideys fight Kraven the Hunter.

Will Mister Negative Make His Live-Action Debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As of writing, there has been no official confirmation of Mr. Negative’s involvement in MCU’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, fans are more than convinced that Li is finally set to make his live-action appearance. We found several hints to support this theory and have listed below every single reason:

Firstly, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day storyline in Marvel comics marks Mr. Negative’s first introduction as a major villain. The storyline involves Mr. Negative going against other New York crime bosses to gain more power. Since it has been confirmed that MCU’s Brand New Day is set to be a street-level story, it all makes sense.

That said, the existence of the Hood in the MCU makes more room for Mr. Negative to exist as a character alongside him. The Hood, played by Anthony Ramos, was recently introduced in Ironheart. In the comics, Hood and Mister Negative have an intense territorial history, with Mister Negative even corrupting Spider-Man to fight for him against the Hood.

Brand New Day plot details reveal that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will team up with Punisher to take on a rampaging Hulk. This could mean that the calm and composed Hulk that audiences have gotten used to post Endgame was corrupted by Mr. Negative.

Mister Negative Inner Demon insignia etched on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Finally, the latest teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, titled “SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – Day One on Set,” shows an Inner Demons insignia etched on the wall. It looks similar to the masks worn by Mr. Negative’s Inner Demons.

Why is Now the Perfect Time for the MCU to Introduce Mister Negative

Dardevil forming a team at the end of Daredevil: Born Again to take down Kingpin | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) seems to be letting go of its obsession with the multiverse and finally embracing its street-level roots. Daredevil: Born Again introduced Wilson Fisk, Bullseye, and White Tiger into the MCU. With Ironheart introducing The Hood, the MCU already has street-level heroes like Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Swordsman, Moon Knight, and Echo.

Marvel Netflix heroes like Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist might eventually make their way into the MCU as well. This is a good time to introduce villains for these street-level heroes to take out, and Mr. Negative fits the bill.