Who Is Nagumo in Sakamoto Days? Is He a Good or Bad Guy?

Yoichi Nagumo made his debut in episode 3 of the Sakamoto Days anime. His appearance took Shin, and Lu by surprise as Nagumo had disguised himself as Sakamoto. Shin was suspicious because Nagumo’s version of Sakamoto was too talkative, whereas the real one rarely talks, and even in his mind, he thinks in single words.

However, Nagumo’s cover was blown away pretty quickly once the real Sakmoto showed up. But soon after, he showed off his assassination skills, which took Shin by surprise. This begs the question, who is Nagumo and how powerful is he? More importantly, is he a good or bad guy in Sakamoto Days?

Who is Yoichi Nagumo in Sakamoto Days?

Nagumo in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Yoichi Nagumo is one of the major supporting characters in Sakamoto Days. He is an old friend of Taro Sakamoto and is a member of The Order, a group of elite assassins within the JAA (Japan Combat Association). Their existence is considered an urban legend and Sakamoto used to be a member of The Order.

As shown in the anime, he has a laid-back personality, accompanied by an ever-present smile. He is simply a deadly assassin who you will see more of as the anime continues.

How are Nagumo and Sakamoto Related?

Nagumo disguising himself as Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Nagumo and Sakamoto met for the first time when they were enrolled at JCC, an academy for aspiring assassins. It is there that he became close to Sakamoto and even got a name for being inseparable and troublemakers. Nagumo, Sakamoto, and another student named Rion got into trouble regularly and were even expelled once.

Both of them were members of the Order, where both continued to work for quite a few years as expert assassins. At one point, Nagumo and Sakamoto destroyed a smuggling ring together. From finishing off targets to being deployed in foreign-war torn cities, the duo has done it all.

Is Nagumo a good or bad guy in Sakamoto Days?

So far in the Sakamoto Days manga, Nagumo has shown optimistic feelings for Sakamoto. Having known Sakamoto for a long time, he has a lot of respect and admiration for the latter. He even showed up to inform Sakamoto of the huge bounty on his head.

As the anime continues, Nagumo will demonstrate his close friendship with the ex-assassin. He will also do a lot of favors, and so far he has not shown an antagonistic attitude. However, he is a morally ambiguous character.

How powerful is Nagumo?

Nagumo | Credits: Viz Media, Shueisha

Being an Order member, Nagumo is one of the strongest assassins in Japan. In fact, Granny Miya will inform him that he is momentarily stronger than Sakamoto due to the latter’s retirement. Some of his powers include being a master of disguise, and combat due to his excellent coordination and skill.

He is also proficient in using a whole range of weapons. From multiple blades, daggers, scythes, axes, and more, anything can turn into a weapon in his hands. He is also an expert marksman whose knowledge of poison gives him an edge. The assassin can also move at extreme speeds. He is so fast that he can instantaneously disappear from sight. This is exhibited when Shin couldn’t catch his movements in the store in episode 3.

