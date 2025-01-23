Who Is Red Hulk? History, Origins, Powers, and Weaknesses Explained

2025 is going to be amazing for the Marvel fanatics. Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, Blade, and whatnot – it seems it will be a year full of surprises and new debuts. It is a good time to look at Red Hulk’s history, powers, and weaknesses since Captain America: Brave New World is incoming. The ones who have watched the trailer might have already won the guessing game. However, we have to shed light on the same for the unacquainted. This article talks about the Red Hulk, who made an appearance in the trailer of Captain America: Brave New World, as not many of the fans are aware of this new character’s origin, powers, and weaknesses.

Who Is Red Hulk in the Comics? A Brief Look at His Past

Name Thunderbolt Ross First appearance The Incredible Hulk #1(Ross) and Hulk #1(Red Hulk)

Remember General Thaddeus Ross, who appeared in The Incredible Hulk in 2008. Would you be surprised if we say that he is the ‘Red Hulk’ who will enter the game in Captain America: Brave New World? The 2008 film didn’t showcase Ross’ transformation, which is why fans are unfamiliar with the origin of the Red Hulk.

Following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps, Ross joined the Military at a very young age and made a name for himself quickly. He participated in the Vietnam War, and things changed for him; he was seen as someone with great potential. When he was 27 years old, he got married to a woman named Karen, who passed away during childbirth. Following her death, Ross nurtured his daughter Betty (Liv Tyler will reprise her role) as a single parent. When the U.S. Army decided to recreate the Super Soldier Serum, Ross was involved in the research and development of the program called Project Gamma Pulse.

Image Credit: YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment

In due course, he encounters Bruce Banner, his daughter’s boyfriend. However, he never intended to reveal every detail of the program to Banner. When the program was tested for the first time, Bruce Banner ended up transforming into a ‘big green rage monster’ Hulk after the experiment went wrong. He caused huge destruction in the lab and led to the death of two scientists. Betty went into a coma and Ross got a broken arm. Following the chaotic situation and Betty’s condition, Ross vowed to hunt and capture Hulk/Bruce Banner no matter what.

Over the years, Ross established an army of trained soldiers who would help him take revenge on Bruce Banner. He also recruited Joe Greller, a decorated officer of the U.S. Army, and Emil Bronsky, whom we also know as Abomination. When they are defeated by Hulk, Ross starts seeing him as a threat to National security. However, he started looking for the good in Banner when he succeeded in controlling Hulk. He also got ready to wed his daughter to his former nemesis. However, at the wedding, Ross gets killed by a mutant while protecting Betty.

Later, the leader revives Ross as he wants to use him for his own cause. But the table turns against him as Banner and Ross establish a close bond. This friendship grows until Betty’s demise due to the exposure to the Gamma radiation. Ross again turns against Banner, believing him to be the reason for her daughter’s death. Ross becomes vulnerable, and that’s when MODOK and Doc Samson transform him into the Red Hulk. He gets immense powers allowing him to bring Hulk to his knees.

How Powerful Is Red Hulk?

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Red Hulk is created with the same Gamma Radiation that transformed Bruce Banner into Hulk, so his powers aren’t any different. He has incredible strength and stamina and is durable enough to handle even heavy blows from enemies. Red Hulk’s regenerative abilities help him heal himself within seconds. Moreover, whenever the gigantic creature gets angry, his skin starts releasing heat. It is so intensive that he can release fire from his eyes and melt anything he sees. He is mostly seen with a gun that can pierce, even through the hardest thing, including Hulk’s skin.

Note that, unlike Hulk, the Red Hulk doesn’t return to his human form when he is unconscious.

Red Hulk’s Weakness Explained

Even the strongest superheroes or supervillains have some sort of weaknesses, and Red Hulk also has some limitations. As mentioned above, Red Hulk’s anger makes his skin radiate heat, but when his negative emotions start to take full control of him, he gets weaker. Also, the Negative Zone Energy starts draining up his powers but we might not see it in the movie.

Well, that’s all for us to make you acquainted with Red Hulk. Captain America: Brave World is around the corner, so we’ll learn more about the character soon. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and wait to witness if the MCU will faithfully adapt Red Hulk’s story or if we will be treated with some changes.