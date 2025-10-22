Who is Sadie Sink Playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Summary:

Sadie Sink might be playing Rachel Cole, who served as the Punisher’s sidekick in Marvel Comics for a brief moment.

And we’re not saying this off of nothing, there is one tiny detail to go by.

If you want to know who Rachel Cole is and what her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is, keep reading.

Ever since Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink was cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans have been busy speculating which Marvel character she could portray. Given her red hair, many believe she might play a redheaded character such as Jean Grey, Mary Jane Watson, Carlie Cooper, Firestar, or even Mayday Parker, who was rumored to be Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man’s daughter.

However, a recent set photo might have put all these rumors to rest. Sadie Sink was seen for the first time on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, wearing an oversized coat to hide the identity of her character. However, the camo-printed cargos and chunky boots were visible, which led many to believe that Sink could be playing Rachel Cole, the Punisher’s sidekick.

Who is Rachel Cole in Marvel Comics

Rachel Cole is a former Marine who first appeared in The Punisher (2011) #1. She shares a tragic backstory similar to that of the Punisher. Just hours after her wedding, a gang war claimed the lives of 29 people, including her beloved husband. Rachel survived this war but was heavily injured. She woke up in a hospital and found out that a group called the Exchange was behind this massacre.

Driven by vengeance, she plotted her revenge for three months, full Kill Bill style. She then found out Frank Castle (Punisher) was hunting the Exchange as well, which led to the two teaming up, sporting their matching skull signs. Rachel was successful in killing one of Exchange’s leaders but ended up killing a detective in the crossfire.

Driven by guilt, she confessed to the crime but ended up threatening the detective’s partner to provoke the snipers into shooting her. However, she was captured and taken into custody, after which she was found guilty on all counts. Matt Murdock (Daredevil) served as her defense attorney, but Rachel Cole was sentenced to Ryker’s Island until Castle later broke her out. The last we saw of her, she had teamed up with street-level heroes like Moon Knight and Night Thrasher to take down Baron Zemo.

Is Sadie Sink Playing Rachel Cole in the MCU

As of writing, nothing has been confirmed as to who Sadie Sink is playing. However, it seems likely that Rachel Cole might be joining Hulk and Punisher, especially considering the leak we got of Punisher having a female sidekick. This also aligns with the fact that Rachel Cole in Marvel Comics is supposed to be in her mid-twenties. Sadie Sink is 23 years old right now, so she would fit perfectly in this role.

We know that the Punisher Special directly connects to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so there’s a good chance we’ll learn more about Sadie Sink’s character there. While in the comics, the Punisher and Rachel team up to take down the Exchange, this story could follow the Punisher duo, joined by Spider-Man, as they face off against a savage Hulk.