Who is Sung Il-Hwan? Is he Sung Jinwoo’s Father in Solo Leveling?

Episode 3 of Solo Leveling season 2 has just arrived, and with it debuted a new character. Sung Ill-Hwan is a hunter who was rescued from a gate that had opened in America. The shocking part is that he turns out to be Sung Jinwoo’s father. But how did he disappear 10 years ago? And how did he not die inside the gate all this time?

Is Sung Il-Hwan Sung Jinwoo’s Father?

Sung Il-Hwan is indeed Sung Jinwoo’s father in Solo Leveling. He was a firefighter when he was still young and fell in love with Park Kyung-Hye, Jinwoo’s mom. After they married, they had two children, Jinwoo and his sister, Jinah.

Sung Il-Hwan, Jinwoo’s father in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

A few years later, magic beasts and the existence of gates were discovered all over the world. This was when Il-Hwan decided to leave his job as a firefighter and become a hunter. He became one of the first S-Rank hunters at the time. However, since the ranking system did not exist, his powers were officially never recognized.

How Did Sung Il-Hwan Get Trapped Inside a Dungeon and Survive for So Long?

Around 10 years before the current story takes place, Il-Hwan entered a gate and got trapped inside. Since he never emerged from the dungeon, he was presumed to be dead. This is why Jinwoo and Jinah grew up without their father.

Sung Il-Hwan in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Under normal circumstances, Il-Hwan should not have survived for a decade due to the lack of food, water, and other resources. However, before he could die of starvation and dehydration, he was found and saved by the Rulers. They granted him their powers and gave him a mission: to kill the new Shadow Monarch. Since he couldn’t return to his family on his own, Il-Hwan had to accept the condition of the rulers.

Also Read:

Will Sung Il-Hwan Kill His Son, Jinwoo?

SPOILER ALERT

Il-Hwan is tasked with killing the new Shadow Monarch, which, unbeknownst to him, is Jinwoo. But he will not kill Jinwoo after discovering his son’s identity. During the Japan Crisis arc, Il-Hwan travels to Japan to complete his part of the deal, but to his horror, he discovers that the Shadow Monarch is his son.

He would not be able to bring himself to kill his own son. Thankfully, he will not face any backlash from the Rulers because they, too, would have a change of heart and begin to consider Jinwoo as an ally. They will entrust Il-Hwan with a new mission – protect Jinwoo from the Monarchs.

Will Sung Il-Hwan Die in Solo Leveling?

SPOILER ALERT

Sung Il-Hwan in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Yes, Sung Il-Hwan will die in Solo Leveling in the original timeline. In his battle against the Monarchs, he will use up too much power, making his body crumble. In his dying moments, he will confess everything to Jinwoo.

He will inform Jinwoo about the Rulers and their decision. He will also apologize to his son for not being present in his life and dissolve right in front of his son’s eyes. However, in the epilogue of Solo Leveling, when Jinwoo creates a new timeline, Il-Hwan continues working as a firefighter and stays by the side of his family.

While you wait for the next episode of Solo Leveling to air, check out similar anime to the series.