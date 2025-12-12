Who is Supergirl in the DCU? Comic Origins Explained

Summary:

Supergirl 2026 is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.

The movie is an adaptation of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evel.

While the movie is an adaptation, it does feature one big deviation from the comics.

After Superman’s massive box office success, Kal-El’s cousin is set to dominate the big screen in 2026. Supergirl is the next movie, part of DCU’s Gods and Monsters slate, to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. The arrival of Supergirl was teased at the end of Superman, teasing a lighter and nonchalant tone for the character. So, if you’re wondering who exactly is Supergirl in the comics and what comic book Supergirl 2026 is adapting, here’s what you need to know.

Who is Supergirl in DC Comics

Supergirl on the cover of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #8 | Credit: DC Comics

Supergirl, also known as Kara Zor-El, is the cousin of Kal-El (Superman). Kara first appeared in Action Comics #252 (1959), making her one of the most iconic heroes of the Silver Age of Comics (1956–70s). She was born in Argo City, a fragment of Krypton that initially survived the destruction of the planet.

While many citizens of Argo City survived the destruction of Krypton, they soon faced a threat: the ground beneath them had transformed into deadly Kryptonite. This radiation eventually claimed the life of Kara’s mother and various other Kryptonians. Kara’s father, Zor-El, was a renowned scientist who built lead shields and put them over every inch of land to protect the survivors from further exposure to radiation poisoning.

For a short time, Kara lived peacefully until debris from Krypton struck Argo City and asteroid fragments rained down, penetrating the lead shield. In a last-ditch effort, Zor-El salvaged lead shielding to build a one-person escape rocket, choosing Kara as the city’s last hope, similar to how Superman’s father chose Kal-El.

Kara was then sent out into space as the sole survivor of Argo. She ultimately crash-landed on Earth, where she met her cousin Superman, and thus began Supergirl’s heroic journey in DC Comics.

Which Comic Book is Supergirl (2026) Adapting

Supergirl as seen in Woman of Tomorrow | Credit: DC Comics

Supergirl (2026), previously titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is adapting the comic book of the same name, written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evel. Woman of Tomorrow is an eight-issue miniseries that tells the story of Supergirl through the eyes of a young, naïve girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll.

Ruthye, an alien girl seeking justice for her father’s murder at the hands of Krem of the Yellow Hills, turns to Supergirl for help. We follow a grief-stricken Kara on a red-sun planet, one of the few places where she can get drunk, before she and Ruthye embark on a cosmic adventure to track down Krem.

Woman of Tomorrow is widely regarded as one of the best DC comics. While the DCU is adapting the story, it won’t be a one-to-one adaptation. It includes several deviations from the source material, the most notable one being the inclusion of Jason Momoa’s Lobo.

Who is the Villain of Supergirl (2026)

Krem of the Yellow Hills and Lobo | Credit: DC Studios

As of writing, Krem of the Yellow Hills and Lobo are confirmed to be the main antagonists of Supergirl. Matthias Schoenaerts from Red Sparrow will be playing Krem, while Lobo will be played by Jason Momoa, who previously played Aquaman in the DCEU.

Krem serves as the central antagonist of the Woman of Tomorrow and the driving force behind Supergirl and Ruthye’s cosmic adventure. Lobo, on the other hand, is an intergalactic bounty hunter, and it remains unclear how his character will be woven into the film’s storyline.