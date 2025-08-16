Who Is Takamura in Sakamoto Days? The Invincible Swordsman Explained

Summary:

Takamura hides lethal skill behind a frail facade, terrifying allies and enemies alike in Sakamoto Days.

His unmatched swordsmanship and reflexes make him a one-man army feared across the assassin world.

Even Sakamoto admits Takamura has only grown deadlier with age, cementing his legendary status.

Here’s everything you need to know about Takamura in Sakamoto Days lore.

If you have been following Sakamoto Days to Episode 16 (Part 2, Episode 5) (Slice, Slice, Dance), then you have already caught a glimpse of the storm that is Takamura. On the surface, he appears to be a fragile old man who should be relaxing somewhere with a warm cup of tea. But you know better now. Takamura isn’t just another assassin in the JAA; he is the raw power of the Order, a living legend that even the deadliest killers fear.

Here is everything you need to know about Takamura’s past, personality, abilities, weapons, and his explosive role in the story, right up to his brutal fights with Gaku, Uzuki, and even the great Taro Sakamoto himself.

What is Takamura’s Role within the JAA and The Order

Takamura slicing the Tokyo Tower | Credits: TMS Entertainment

When you first learn about Takamura, it’s through whispers of a man who’s never been defeated. He’s one of the senior members of the JAA’s elite team of the world’s best assassins. His skills are so legendary, honestly, Slur (Uzuki) openly hoped for Takamura’s death before he attacked the JAA. That’s how deadly he is.

You also find out that Takamura wasn’t introduced solely for Sakamoto Days. He actually did make appearances in two of Yuuto Suzuki’s early one-shots, Garaku and Locker Room. That explains why his presence in the series feels so iconic and fully formed.

Takamura’s Personality: A Killer With No Brakes

Takamura drawing his sword in a fight against Uzuki | Credits: TMS Entertainment

When you lay eyes on him, you realize Takamura is the real deal, what the legend of the Order being “unstoppable” really looks like. He’s mostly silent, often muttering something irrelevant, but if he wants to, he can speak clearly. That doesn’t happen much, because he’d rather have his sword do the talking.

In battle, he acts on instinct alone. Treat him with hostility, no matter how slight, and you’re dead. He’s so sensitive to aggression that even as small a creature as a fly would set him off. But it’s not mindless killing. He’s dedicated to the JAA and will kill anyone who is marked for elimination, regardless of personal feelings.

Takamura is not bothered by collateral damage, either. You can see it in his fights, where he slashes through buildings, floors, and even support pillars. Despite his ruthless nature, Takamura has shown moments of loyalty to his comrades

In the Sakamoto Days Episode 14, he saved Sakamoto from the collapse of Tokyo Tower. That sort of loyalty doesn’t last, of course. The moment the JAA put a contract on Sakamoto, Takamura was ready to cut him down without hesitation.

Where Was Takamura’s First Major Appearance

Takamura slicing through Slur’s agents | Credits: TMS Entertainment

In Sakamoto Days Episode 16 (Part 2, Episode 5), you see Takamura entering the pandemonium caused by Gaku and Uzuki’s assault on the JAA headquarters. He steps out of a van casually, slices through Slur’s agents as if they were paper, and marches towards the main building. Gaku senses his presence immediately, although not a welcoming one.

The two clash, and you can see at once why Takamura is in a league of his own. He deflects Gaku’s blow with just his scabbard. Then, in a lightning-fast iai strike, he splits the floor and shatters Gaku’s weapon. He destroys Gaku’s weapon, sends him flying out of the building, and barely breaks a sweat doing it.

We see him entering the room where Sakamoto and Uzuki are locked in battle. Takamura fights both of them and Gaku at the same time. The fight pushes Uzuki to call for a retreat, showing that even the greatest villains in the series don’t want to be a part of a prolonged battle with this man.

What Are Takamura’s Powers and Abilities

Takamura in a fight against Gaku| Credits: TMS Entertainment

Takamura’s skills make him the most dangerous assassin in the series:

Enhanced Speed and Reflexes: He’s faster than the human eye can detect, even when he’s moving at a snail’s pace. Sakamoto and Nagumo didn’t even see the attack when he cut them both down with one stroke.

Enhanced Strength: He is able to parry Gaku’s heavy strikes with one hand and slice through massive buildings as if they were paper. Even bracing his scabbarded sword on the ground will split a building.

Swordsmanship: Takamura is a true iai master (Japanese martial art of drawing a sword in one stroke to cut down the opponent). His sword cuts are so precise that severed limbs can be reattached and still work. He’s even sharpened his katana in the middle of a fight by deflecting a bullet.

Adaptability: Even though winning most of his fights in haste, he can match pace in long fights, repelling attacks of multiple skilled opponents at once.

When Sakamoto himself admits that Takamura is stronger presently than he was when he was with the Order, you realize you’re looking at a warrior who hasn’t weakened with age; in fact, he’s only gotten deadlier.

What are Takamura’s Weapons

Takamura drawing his sword in a fight against Gaku | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Takamura’s signature weapon is a simple but deadly katana. He always carries it, sometimes using it as a cane. But the simplicity conceals its lethality. When he draws it, fights are over in an instant. He doesn’t have flashy moves like other combatants; his precision and timing are enough.

What is Takamura’s Conflict With Sakamoto

Sakamoto in his prime | Credits: TMS Entertainment

You can’t forget that while Takamura once fought alongside Sakamoto, their loyalty isn’t the same. His allegiance lies first with the JAA, and that means if Sakamoto is marked for death, Takamura will swing without hesitation.

And in the Century Arc Assassination Exhibition of the manga, he even fights Sakamoto, Nagumo, Uzuki, Gaku, and Haruma simultaneously, and wins. That’s the level of threat he represents.

What is Takamura’s Fate in the Manga

Takamura vs Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days Manga | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Spoiler Warning: The following section contains major manga spoilers beyond the current anime.

Even though the anime hasn’t reached this point yet, the manga shows you that Takamura’s story concludes as intensely as his life. During a fight against X’s Organization, he ends up trapped. Instead of being captured, he slashes his own arm to escape, a move that reinforces both his ruthlessness and his dedication to completing the mission.

He battled Nagumo, Sakamoto, and Uzuki at the same time and was still ahead. Uzuki used his split personality disorder to copy Takamura. He then steals Takamura’s sword and slices him in half as Nagumo and Sakamoto watch in horror. It only goes to prove that no one other than Takamura himself could kill him. That’s how strong he was.

His last stand drives him to the limit against overwhelming odds, cutting down enemies right up to the end. His last words, a simple exasperated “Tsk…,” sum up Takamura: no speeches, no drama, just a killer to the very end. His death seemed to be plot armor to the others, but his reputation was never tainted.

Why Takamura Is Important in Sakamoto Days

Takamura is not just another powerhouse; he’s the embodiment of the Order’s terrifying reputation. To us as a viewer, he represents a different kind of threat, one that raw brute power or clever tactics alone cannot easily overcome. When he’s on screen, everyone else becomes instantly mortal.

Whether you admire his skills or fear his potential, one thing is certain: Takamura is Sakamoto Days’ ultimate wild card. And since the anime only just started to scratch the surface of what he can do, you’re not ready for what’s coming next.