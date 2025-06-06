Who Is The Engineer in Superman (2025)? Everything to Know Before Watching the Movie

Summary:

James Gunn’s Superman will begin a new era for the DC Universe. While everyone is hyped to see David Corenswet play the new Superman, The Engineer is an intriguing new addition to the franchise. María Gabriela de Faría will star as The Engineer, and it will be a fascinating villain to see in the new movie. Here’s everything we know so far about The Engineer’s origins, her abilities, and what role she will play in the new Superman reboot.

The Engineer’s Comic Book History

The Engineer | Credits: DC Comics

The Engineer, whose identity is Angela Spica, was first introduced in The Authority #1 comic book by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch. Angela is a scientist who sacrifices everything to evolve and spend the rest of her life as a superhero. She injects nanotechnology into her body that binds onto her and turns her into a cybernetic being.

Angela is technically the second Engineer. In the comics, she’s a part of The Authority, which operates quite differently from the Justice League. While the League does more traditionally heroic things, The Authority does more assertive, more physical things in their world management. They move quickly and don’t always operate inside the rules by which heroes are supposed to follow.

Powers and Abilities of The Engineer

The Engineer | Credits: DC Comics

Angela’s nanotech-augmented body gives her a range of powers, making her stand out from most of the human characters in the DC Universe. Some of her powers are the following:

Metamorphosis: She can transform her body into black metal armor, which makes her stronger, faster, and more resistant.

She can transform her body into black metal armor, which makes her stronger, faster, and more resistant. Mechanokinesis: She can control machines and technology telepathically and often uses this ability to create complex weapons or gadgets on the fly.

She can control machines and technology telepathically and often uses this ability to create complex weapons or gadgets on the fly. Superhuman Strength: The Engineer’s cybernetic physiology provides her with strength far beyond the average human. She can lift objects of gigantic size without effort and withstand punches from heroes like Superman in close quarters.

The Engineer’s cybernetic physiology provides her with strength far beyond the average human. She can lift objects of gigantic size without effort and withstand punches from heroes like Superman in close quarters. Superhuman Durability: Her metal physiology is incredibly resilient. She can withstand punches from superhuman entities and continues without sustaining much meaningful damage.

Her metal physiology is incredibly resilient. She can withstand punches from superhuman entities and continues without sustaining much meaningful damage. Superhuman Speed: Her abilities do not just make her strong; they also make her faster than a normal human being, and an enemy that’s hard to catch off guard.

Her abilities do not just make her strong; they also make her faster than a normal human being, and an enemy that’s hard to catch off guard. Blade Generation: During a fight, she can transform her hands into blades, cutting through her enemies.

During a fight, she can transform her hands into blades, cutting through her enemies. Combat Skills: Regardless of her superpowers, Angela is a skilled combatant. The combination of martial ability and brute strength makes her one of the most lethal human-based heroes in the DC universe.

These skills and abilities make her a significant threat to Superman and quite a valuable ally for Lex Luthor.

The Engineer’s Role in Superman (2025)

The Engineer fighting | Credits: DC Studios

In the Superman (2025) film, The Engineer will be one of the central villains supporting Lex Luthor. María Gabriela de Faría, previously seen in Deadly Class and Yo Soy Franky, plays the character. This is her first leading role in a Hollywood superhero franchise.

As opposed to being an anti-hero as in the comics, The Engineer appears as an antagonist in the new movie. Her organisation, The Authority, advocates for the use of violence in bringing justice.

The Engineer | Credits: DC Studios

The trailer provides quick but powerful glimpses of The Engineer in action. One such scene features her fighting Superman’s dog, Krypto, within the Fortress of Solitude. During the struggle, she’s also shown fighting against an army of robotic sentries, presumably versions of Kelex, Superman’s Kryptonian aide.

In another scene, The Engineer is shown throwing a metal blade at Superman, which he barely dodges. These kinds of scenes reveal that The Engineer is not merely a side character villain, but rather a force behind the conflict within the film.

Connection to Lex Luthor

Lex Luthor | Credits: DC Studios

The Engineer is seen working for Lex Luthor in the trailer. The role of the traditional villain will be played by Nicholas Hoult, and reports have emerged that he might be working behind the scenes to dominate The Authority. If that is true, then The Engineer would not only pose a threat to Superman but also might serve as a pawn in Luthor’s bigger scheme.

With her intellect and scientific enhancements, she would be an asset to Luthor. Together, they could deliver a combination of brains, muscle, and threaten Superman on multiple fronts. The trailers have already shown her in action, and fans can’t wait to see what she has in store for them.

What It Means for the DCU

Scene from Superman (2025) | Credits: DC Studios

The Engineer’s role in this movie does more than just introduce a new antagonist. It also establishes the setting for The Authority movie, which James Gunn has already announced. Her appearance in Superman (2025) can serve as an introduction to the team and their beliefs.

This demonstrates that the DCU is set to venture beyond well-known tales. It also suggests that the reboot will not adhere to established formulas. By introducing new character types early, the DCU sets the stage for more aggressive storytelling. The Engineer must make a big splash for this policy to pay off in the long term for other films about obscure characters.

The Engineer would also have space to develop further in future films. She could be an enemy, a reluctant ally, or evolve into a more central hero. There is so much room for her story to expand.

Final Thoughts

The Engineer is not simply another villain. She’s the new direction Gunn is willing to take the DC Universe in. Her powers are nanotechnology-based, and her role adds depth to Superman’s story. Instead of merely focusing on her strength, this movie will also likely explore opposing ideas around justice and power.

Superman hits theatres on July 11, 2025. As the release date approaches, more information will inevitably surface. For the time being, Angela Spica, The Engineer, is one of the most intriguing new additions to DC’s slate.