Dandadan Chapter 177: Who is the Iron Bull? Origin Theories

Chapter 177 of Dandadan began with Seiko Ayase kicking some Jiangshi asses. The first half of the chapter focused purely on proving just how strong she is. Seiko might be Momo’s grandmother, but she is under no circumstances weak. She doesn’t solely rely on her occult powers because her physical combat techniques are also top-notch.

While Seiko Ayase stole the first half of the show, the second part was dominated by a bizarre Iron Bull. It barged in just as Seiko was about to taste victory against the Jiangshi. In fact, no matter how much she tried, she could not overpower the bull. This vicious yokai has piqued the curiosity of Dandadan fans.

Who Is the Iron Bull in Dandadan Chapter 177?

Iron Bull in Dandadan | Credits: Viz Media, Shueisha

The Iron Bull that debuted in chapter 177 of Dandadan is likely to be a yokai from Japanese folklore. Author Yukinobu Tatsu has borrowed several types of yokai from traditional Japanese tales and culture. The Iron Bull that appeared in Dandadan could also have similar origins.

Gozu and Mezu are two demon generals who guard the gates of hell in Japanese Buddhism. They are oni with animal heads. Gozu has the head of an ox, and Mezu has a horse head. They are extremely powerful, as expected of someone who guards hell. They work for the ruler of Hell, King Enma, and are also the chief torturers and punishers of those who are sent to hell.

Thus, the concept of the Iron Bull might have been inspired by Gozu. However, there are a few differences. Gozu is not made of iron, while the bull in Dandadan claims to be “iron.” He gets stronger every time someone strikes him, he strikes himself, or he strikes someone else. But the concept of his body getting hotter with each strike might be another reference to hell.

Does the Iron Bull Work for Count Saint-Germain? Are They Related?

Count Saint Germain emerging from the Gates of Hell | Credits: Viz Media, Shueisha

Seiko Ayase was taken by surprise when she was attacked by the Jiangshi and the Iron Bull. They came out of nowhere, and so far, they have not revealed why they are only targeting Seiko. There might be a connection between him and Count Saint-Germain if the Iron Bull is indeed inspired by Gozu.

Count Saint Germain debuted right after the Kur invasion and is affiliated with them. He arrived on Earth by passing through the Gates of Hell. This might indicate that he indeed arrived from hell. There are two hypotheses regarding him at this point. Either he is Dandadan’s version of Great King Enma, the ruler of Hell, or he is an escapee.

If he is indeed Enma, then the Iron Bull or Gozu might be working for him. Since Gozu works for Enma, the bull might be after Seiko Ayase to obtain her powers. Count Saint Germain amasses powers from yokai, and he might be after Seiko since she is considerably powerful.

Iron Bull defeats Seiko Ayase | Credits: Viz Media, Shueisha

But if he has escaped from hell, then Gozu might be looking for him but in this case, why he went after Seiko remains unexplained. Turbo Granny seems to know Germain as she reacts with intense anger upon seeing his face. She also referred to him as a Hyper Geezer, indicating she knows quite a lot about him. This makes sense if Germain is from Hell and the two have had an ugly encounter before. He might have even attempted to steal her powers in the past.

Release Date of Dandadan Chapter 178

Chapter 178 of Dandadan will be released on Monday, December 23, 2024. New chapters are released on a weekly schedule and the chapter is not on a break. You can read the latest chapters of Dandadan on Viz Media and MangaPlus.