The first Supergirl trailer is finally out, and it is jam-packed with details. Krypto the Superdog is back from Superman and will be the one setting things in motion for Supergirl to go on a cosmic adventure. We see Supergirl facing off against multiple armed enemies in the teaser trailer, which might be a bit confusing to keep track of. But who is the main villain in Supergirl 2026? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is the Main Villain of Supergirl 2026

Krem of the Yellow Hills as seen in the Supergirl teaser | Credit: DC Studios

Krem of the Yellow Hills is the main antagonist of Supergirl (2026). The Supergirl trailer gives us our first look at Krem, who is the central villain, just as he is in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic that inspires the film. The trailer shows Supergirl being ambushed by a bunch of armed attackers with laser weapons, and leading them is none other than Krem himself.

In the comics, Krem joins a team of genocidal space Vikings called the Brigands, and it appears the henchmen in the trailer are the same. Krem takes the space Vikings’ help to take on Supergirl. That said, Krem looks significantly different in the Supergirl trailer compared to his comic book look.

Who is Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Krem of the Yellow Hills facing Supergirl | Credit: DC Comics

Krem of the Yellow Hills is an assassin who sets the entire plot of Woman of Tomorrow into motion. Ruthye is a young girl who finds out that Krem of the Yellow Hills killed her father, prompting the young girl to swear revenge. In her search for a bounty hunter who can track Krem down, she ultimately crosses paths with Supergirl, launching their cosmic journey.

Bounty tells me you’re hiring people to kill me girl! I have paid him to help me find you! – Krem

What are Krem’s Powers and Abilities

Krem of the Yellow Hills has no special powers or abilities or even fancy weapons. He is just an assassin who is a skilled swordsman and archer. In the comic books, he does use a magic object, which he uses to create the Mordru Globe, but that’s about it.

