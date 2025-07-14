Who killed Regto in Gachiakuta? Explained

Gachiakuta Episode 1 takes a dark turn when Rudo returns home and sees a masked man stab his foster father, Regto, in cold blood. The murder sets the story in motion and leaves Rudo with no time to react. He tries to stop the attacker but gets slammed into a wall. The man grabs a book and calmly leaves the house. But who killed Regto, why was he killed, and what will happen now?

Soon after, guards arrive. They arrest Rudo and blame him for Regto’s death. As a tribesman, he gets no chance to explain. The Apostles sentence him and throw him into the Pit. This raises the big question: Who really killed Regto, and why?

Who Was Regto?

Regto and Rudo in Gachiakuta | Credits: Bones Film

Regto was Rudo’s only family. He raised him in the slums of the floating city. Despite the city’s cruelty, Regto always treated Rudo with kindness. He gave Rudo gloves to hide his black hands. These gloves later turn out to be a Vital Instrument.

Regto knew a lot about both the world above and the Pit. He once told Rudo that his real father had been thrown into the Pit. The relationship between Regto and Rudo ended up becoming one of the main reasons why he was targeted and killed by the masked individual.

Who Killed Regto?

Tamsy Caines in Gachiakuta manga | Credits: Kodansha

The anime doesn’t reveal Regto’s killer yet. But manga readers already know. Tamsy Caines, a member of the Cleaners, is the one who killed Regto. He wears a mask and uses the name Angel, being capable of moving between the Ground and the Sphere. Tamsy also hunts Trash Beasts for the Cleaners.

In the manga, Tamsy enters Rudo’s home with two goals: to kill Regto and to steal a special book from the Watchman series. He stabs Regto, takes the book, and leaves. This frames Rudo for the murder and leads to him being thrown into the Pit as a punishment, marking the beginning of his journey for revenge.

Why Did Tamsy Kill Regto?

Regto being murdered by Tamsy in Gachiakuta Episode 1 | Credits: Bones Film

Tamsy wants to break Rudo mentally. In the manga, Rudo has something strange growing inside him. The Cleaners call it a Shell. Some believe it’s a Curse. Tamsy knows this and wants to push Rudo to the edge.

By killing Regto, he takes away the person Rudo loved most. He also makes sure Rudo gets dropped into the Pit. Even after Rudo joins the Cleaners, Tamsy continues to test him. Tamsy manipulates the people around Rudo. He even tortures Amo, a girl who cares about him. Tamsy’s actions show he wants to see Rudo break. That makes him one of the story’s main villains.

What Happens Next?

Regto and Rudo in Gachiakuta Episode 1 | Credits: Bones Film

Anime-only viewers won’t learn Tamsy’s identity right away. The manga reveals the truth in Chapter 110. Until then, Tamsy’s identity stays hidden. But everything he does shapes the story and Rudo’s journey for revenge.

Tamsy’s link to the Watchman items and his knowledge of the Shell hint at bigger plans. He has goals of his own. And he’s ready to hurt others to reach them.

Final Thoughts

Rudo down in the Pit in Gachiakuta Episode 1 | Credits: Bones Film

Regto’s death was not random. It was part of a plan to break Rudo out of his shell. This event sets the stage for the entire series and leads to Rudo being dropped in the Pit.

The anime hides Tamsy’s identity for now. But curious fans can look to the manga for answers. As the story moves forward, the truth will slowly come out. This is just the beginning. The more Rudo navigates life in the Pit, the more danger and answers he will slowly find.