Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is catching heat from players right now. They’re saying the game has AI-made Calling Cards, and people are mad about it. This is happening right after the co-op campaign already got torn apart by fans, so Activision’s having a rough time. Let’s break down why Black Ops 7 players are asking Steam for refunds,

Black Ops 7 Gets Backlash After Player Reports AI Calling Cards

If you don’t know what Calling Cards are, they are those little animated posters that show up on players’ profiles. They’re just cosmetic items, but players noticed something was off about them almost immediately. The art looks weird. We’re talking about blurry textures, strange proportions, and that generic AI look that you’ve probably seen flooding the internet.

It looks sort of right at first glance, but when you really look at it, something feels wrong. Players started calling it “AI slop,” which is basically a term for low-quality stuff made by AI tools. A player even got a full refund on Steam after finishing the entire campaign. They told Steam the game had AI-generated stuff that wasn’t mentioned anywhere in the marketing. And Steam actually approved it.

Activision’s Response Didn’t Help

With everyone complaining online, Activision had to say something. They said they use “a variety of digital tools, including AI tools” to help their teams make better games. They also pointed out that real people still lead the creative work. But that response dodged the real question. They never said yes or no about whether those Calling Cards were AI-made. They just gave a vague answer that made people even more frustrated.

"empower" its teams to "create the best gaming experiences possible" pic.twitter.com/EuhTSISZSR — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) November 15, 2025

When fans paid full price for Black Ops 7, they were expecting quality, and that’s why this stings. When a huge company like Activision puts AI art in a premium game, it feels cheap and lazy, especially for a franchise this massive.

Honestly, it’s disappointing to spend $70 on a game and get what feels like rushed AI work. Call of Duty used to focus on details, but with this issue, it now feels like they’re cutting corners. Players aren’t just mad about the AI itself. They’re mad because it shows a lack of care for something they’ve been loyal to for years.

Moreover, this actually isn’t even the first time Call of Duty has been accused of using AI. Modern Warfare III and Black Ops 6 both dealt with the same complaints. But this time it’s way more obvious, and of course, players aren’t staying quiet.

So that’s why Black Ops 7 players are demanding Steam refunds. If you’re thinking about buying the game, just know this mess isn’t over yet. The community is split down the middle, and Activision still hasn’t given a straight answer. How do you feel about this issue?