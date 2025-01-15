Why Couldn’t Jinwoo Extract Baruka’s Shadow in Solo Leveling?

Jinwoo’s strength has been strongly felt since the beginning of Solo Leveling season 2. He has undergone a real glowup since season 1 and has grown more confident than ever. His battle against the ice bears in the first episode of season 2 also attracted a lot of attention.

Episode 2 however, drew more curiosity, with several unexpected things happening at once. First, Baruka glitched eerily during a conversation with Jinwoo, and then Kim Chul faced the wrath of the protagonist. While Jinwoo was able to clear the gate, he did face disappointment.

Why Couldn’t Jinwoo Extract Baruka’s Shadow in Episode 2 of Solo Leveling: Arise?

Jinwoo failed to extract Baruka’s shadow in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

In episode 2 of Solo Leveling season 2, Jinwoo clears the Red Gate Dungeon. It is a tremendous success, but he is not satisfied with it because he couldn’t extract Baruka’s shadow. In his battle against Igris, Kim Chul, and the Ice Bear boss, he takes their shadows after killing them. But why couldn’t he do the same with Baruka?

Jinwoo could not extract Baruka’s shadow because he was not strong enough during the Red Gate Dungeon incident. He could take Igris because he was stronger than the fellow and could take him on alone. The same goes with Kim Chul. But to defeat Baruka, he had to take the help of all the shadows he had in his arsenal and still only defeated him by a hair’s breadth.

So if the opponent is weaker than Jinwoo, he can extract their shadow easily. But if they are much stronger, it gets harder to take their shadow and the percentage of success goes down. To make it easier for you to understand – you can compare it with how levels play a major factor in capturing Pokemon.

Solo Leveling Manhwa Spoilers Ahead

Why Could Jinwoo Extract Igris’ Shadow but Not Baruka?

Jinwoo using his Shadow Monarch powers in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

You might point out that Igris was also extremely powerful so how was Jinwoo able to take control over him and not Baruka? Igris is different because of the fact that he had previously served as a knight in the army of Ashborn. In the later chapters of the manhwa, it was explained that Jinwoo simply became the new candidate who Igris could serve. Unlike Baruka, he was already in the System.

In the case of Igris, Jinwoo had already appealed to him, making extraction of his shadow easier. However, Baruka was a strong elf who was hell-bent on destroying Jinwoo. He would never consent to being under someone else.

On the other hand, some fans are debating whether Jinwoo couldn’t extract his shadow based on the duration of his death. For example, Kamish had been dead for some time before Jinwoo tried extracting his shadow but failed to do so.

Jinwoo is an overpowered protagonist in Solo Leveling. He was blessed with immense powers, which he will gradually develop even further. But it is still too soon for him to defeat every enemy he faces. Not being able to extract Baruka’s shadow humanized Jinwoo a bit more. He will not always be on the winning side.