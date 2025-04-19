Why Did Joel Lie to Ellie in The Last of Us? Explained

The Last of Us isn’t just about surviving the apocalypse, it’s about how far you’ll go to keep the people you love from slipping through your fingers. By the end of season 1, Joel’s faced with the worst decision of his life, and the choice he makes changes everything. To save Ellie, he takes down the Fireflies, people who were trying to make a cure, and then lies to her. But is that why Joel lied to Ellie?

Season 2 kicks off with that lie hanging over everything. And the aftermath of Joel’s choices is a slow burn of regret, guilt, and war. It’s like this fog that just won’t clear. Let us dive into why he did what he did and how the lie twisted everything between them.

What did Joel do at the Hospital?

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us (Image via HBO Max)

At the end of The Last of Us season 1, Joel and Ellie finally meet the Fireflies, believing their long journey to be over. But Joel learns that to create a cure from Ellie’s immunity to the Cordyceps fungus, the Fireflies would need to surgically remove Ellie’s brain to extract the fungal growth responsible for her immunity, killing her in the process. The Fireflies saw this sacrifice as the last hope for humanity’s survival.

However, for Joel, this meant losing Ellie. Having already experienced the heartbreak of losing his daughter, Sarah, he couldn’t let his ‘other’ daughter meet the same end. So, he storms the Firefly hospital, killing anyone in his path. He kills doctors, nurses, soldiers, and Dr. Jerry Anderson, the surgeon who was meant to perform the surgery. After the massacre, Joel leaves with Ellie.

When Ellie regains consciousness, Joel lies to her. He tells her that the Fireflies found other immune people but couldn’t create a cure and that the hospital was attacked by raiders, forcing them to escape. Ellie doesn’t seem to believe his story.

Why Did Joel Lie to Ellie?

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us (Image via HBO Max)

Joel is a man flawed in more ways than one. He was never trying to be a hero or save the world. In the post-apocalyptic hell he called home, survival was all that mattered. Then he met Ellie, and his life found meaning. Through the pain, loss, and violence they endured over their journey, Joel began seeing her as a daughter. The mission to deliver her to the Fireflies slowly lost meaning. What mattered now was keeping her safe. Could any of us really walk away from someone we love that deeply?

Letting a child die for the hope of a cure that wasn’t even guaranteed to work would take a different kind of person. Joel wasn’t that kind of man. He did what many of us might have done in his place. But he also knew the gravity of that decision. Deep down, he understood that what he did was unforgivable. If Ellie ever learned the truth, it could destroy her. Not just their bond, but her sense of purpose. Knowing that humanity’s one chance at a cure died with her survival would be a burden too heavy for her to carry. Ellie is shown as a strong and tough girl. Joel knew she would have given her life to save humanity.

So Joel kept the truth hidden, not just to protect himself, but to protect Ellie from the pain. The lie wasn’t told out of malice, but out of love. It was the ultimate betrayal and the ultimate sacrifice wrapped into one. We can judge him all we want, but faced with the same choice, any of us could have done exactly what he did. It was the decision taken by a father, and what he thought would be the best for his daughter.

Ellie Doesn’t Believe Joel’s Lie

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us (Image via HBO Max)

Even in that final scene of season 1, Ellie’s face says it all. She doesn’t believe him. Not fully. She asks him if everything he said about the Fireflies is true. Joel looks her in the eye and says, “I swear.” Ellie pauses, then says, “Okay.” But it is not acceptance. It is surrender. She knows that Joel did something terrible that he cannot reveal to her, and she is better off without knowing. It was a powerful moment that changed the bond between them forever.

Ellie doesn’t push Joel in that moment, but the doubt lingers. And as time passes in season 2, the cracks in their relationship only grow wider. There are no right answers as to whether what Joel did was right or wrong; either way, he made his choice, and now the consequence of that choice will haunt him and Ellie in season 2.