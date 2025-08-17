Why Did Old Neil Lose Control in Lord of Mysteries Episode 9? His Death Explained

Summary:

Episode 9 delivers one of the most emotional and heartbreaking moments in Lord of Mysteries.

Old Neil’s desperation to reunite with Celeste ultimately seals his tragic and unforgettable fate.

Klein and viewers alike face their first devastating farewell in this dark and mystical world.

Lord of Mysteries Episode 9 just delivered us one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the entire donghua. Until now, Old Neil was a character of comedic relief. The sort of character who brightened up every scene with his humor and his memorable lessons for Klein Moretti.

However, by the end of Episode 9, we witnessed one of the saddest character deaths in the series to date. So what led Old Neil to lose control, and what caused his death in Lord of Mysteries.

Old Neil’s Role in Lord of Mysteries Until Now

Old Neil as seen in Lord of Mysteries | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

If you’ve been along for the ride from the start, you already know that Old Neil was more than a mere clerk for Blackthorn Security Company. He was once a former Nighthawk, a Hermit (Sequence 9-Mystery Pryer) Pathway Beyonder. Even though age and illness forced him to retire from active duty, he stayed behind as Klein’s mentor, guiding him through mysticism.

Though he often fussed over reimbursements, Old Neil was truly kind-hearted. His motto, “Do as you wish but do no harm,” defined everything he did. From small rituals to trivial problems or brewing Klein’s morning coffee, he would always choose kindness. He was the kind of mentor you couldn’t help but look up to.

Who Old Neil Was Trying to Bring Back

Old Neil, Celeste, Klein, and Leonard | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Old Neil wanted to bring back his fiancée, Celeste, whom he lost due to illness. It tormented him for the rest of his life. He wished he were skilled enough in mysticism to have been capable of saving her, and it drove him to spend decades searching for a way to bring her back.

It was this desperation that led him down a dangerous path. Tempted, or perhaps deceived by the Hidden Sage, the Sequence 0 deity of the Mystery Pryer Pathway, Neil was taught forbidden knowledge of a resurrection ritual called Alchemical Life. The ritual needed massive amounts of fresh human blood. Instead of hurting others, however, Neil chose to drain and store his blood in small amounts over time, proving he still clung to his humanity.

Related:

Why Old Neil Lost Control

Old Neil with Celeste | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Lord of Mysteries Episode 9 reveals the tragic reality. Even as he fought against the worst requirements of the ritual, Neil couldn’t escape the corruption of the Hidden Sage. The knowledge itself was poisonous, rotting his mind until he finally lost control. By the time Klein, Dunn, and Royale found him, he had already transformed into something monstrous.

Still, Neil begged them to let him go. His dying words were distressing reminders of his bonds with each of them: How he saved Dunn once, helped Royale’s family, and taught Klein every day. Lastly, he left behind a chilling line in both the novel and donghua:

“If I cannot save her, then I shall accompany her.”

Old Neil’s Death in Lord of Mysteries Episode 9 Explained

Klein grieving after Old Neil’s death | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Old Neil’s death is so sad because he stayed true to himself until the very end. He never hurt anyone, not even when the ritual demanded it. He only wanted to see Celeste again. In Episode 9, when Klein and the others were forced to put an end to his suffering with the Peaceful Hair Strands (Sleepless Hair Strand), you could feel all that sadness.

Lord of Mysteries Episode 9 was not just another loss; it was the first truly devastating farewell for Klein and the viewers. Old Neil might not have been the strongest Beyonder, but he was definitely one of the kindest. And in this world, that only made his death all the more tragic.