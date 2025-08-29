Home » Entertainment » Why Peacemaker Kills His Variant and What It Means for DCU Multiverse

Why Peacemaker Kills His Variant and What It Means for DCU Multiverse

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Peacemaker’s Episode 2 shows Chris accidentally killing his variant self to survive, forcing him into a cover-up that haunts him with guilt.
  • Chris then impersonates his alternate self, reaches out to the alternate Harcourt, dragging himself deeper into the DCU’s multiverse chaos.
  • By stepping into another life, Peacemaker now risks destabilizing 99 universes while ARGUS and Rick Flag Sr. close in on him.
Why Did Peacemaker Kill His Variant & What It Means for DCU Multiverse

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 continued from the previous episode, showing Chris leaving his own dimension to take on the life of his variant. John Cena’s anti-hero is now caught up in the DCU’s multiverse chaos, and the fallout might redefine the entire story moving forward.

Episode 2 left many fans wondering, “Why did Peacemaker kill his variant?” In this article, we break down what actually happened, why it matters, and how it connects to the larger DCU multiverse storyline.

Why Peacemaker Kills His Alternate Self

A still from Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 - Why Did Peacemaker Kill His Variant
Chris and Vigilante taking care of the alternate Peacemaker body | Credits: DC Studios

After Episode 1 concluded, Christopher Smith accidentally killed his other-dimensional doppelganger to survive. By Episode 2, this error has become the center of his story. 

Unable to decide what to do with the corpse, Chris calls Vigilante for help. Together, they chopped up and incinerated the remains in one of the darkest yet strangely funniest scenes the DCU has ever delivered.

Even though it was an accident, the guilt sits heavily upon him. It’s no longer a matter of survival; Chris now has to bear the trauma of killing himself.

RELATED:

What Does Peacemaker Do After Killing His Variant

A still from Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 - Why Did Peacemaker Kill His Variant
Harcourt and Chris as seen in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 | Credits: DC Studios

Following the cover-up, Peacemaker hides away his dead counterpart’s phone. This one act changes everything. On the phone, he finds images of the other Peacemaker with Emilia Harcourt and sees that the two used to date each other. Feeling rejected by his own universe’s Harcourt, Chris begins to text the alternate Harcourt while posing as his variant.

By the end of the episode, he fully steps into that dimension. With his alternate self gone, there is no one holding him back from taking over the other Chris’s life. This reckless move ties his personal struggles to the multiverse storyline initiated by Lex Luthor’s pocket universe in the Superman movie.

What Does Alternate Peacemaker’s Death Mean for DCU

Peacemaker’s decision to impersonate his variant isn’t just a personal crisis; it’s a multiversal one. His access to the Quantum Unfolding Chamber means that he has free passage between 99 universes.

He now has access to the phone, the identity, and the possibility of impersonating his dead duplicate. We also see him having already done this by the end of Episode 2, thus opening the door for a dangerous double life.

But it isn’t just Chris who’s out of control. ARGUS, now led by Rick Flag Sr., is closing in after learning that Peacemaker killed his son. With constant surveillance and interdimensional threats multiplying, the DCU multiverse is more unstable than ever. Lex Luthor’s pocket dimension tore a hole in reality once before; now Peacemaker’s choices are making it even worse.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on Peacemaker Killing His Alternate Self

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 doesn’t just rely on shock value; it also raises the stakes for the DCU multiverse. Chris’s brutal choice to kill and replace his variant highlights his deepest insecurities, his unresolved feelings for Harcourt, and his inability to move on from his past involving Rick Flag Jr

Now that Chris has gone into hiding in a separate universe, the consequences will determine not only his fate but also the larger DCU.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

Langston Fleury’s Wild Story in Peacemaker S2E2 Post-Credits Scene Explained

What Is Bird Blindness in Peacemaker? The Truth Behind Tim...

Every Peacemaker Helmet Ranked from Worst to Best

Star Wars Starfighter – All Cast Members Revealed So Far

This Legendary Martial Artist to Oversee Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s...

Alice in Borderland: Are Arisu and Usagi Married in Real...

Every Spider-Man Live-Action Suit Ranked

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Cast: Every Confirmed Returning Character

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: Joker Card Revealed

Who is Captain Triumph in the DC Comics: Origin and...