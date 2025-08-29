Why Peacemaker Kills His Variant and What It Means for DCU Multiverse

Summary:

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 continued from the previous episode, showing Chris leaving his own dimension to take on the life of his variant. John Cena’s anti-hero is now caught up in the DCU’s multiverse chaos, and the fallout might redefine the entire story moving forward.

Episode 2 left many fans wondering, “Why did Peacemaker kill his variant?” In this article, we break down what actually happened, why it matters, and how it connects to the larger DCU multiverse storyline.

Why Peacemaker Kills His Alternate Self

Chris and Vigilante taking care of the alternate Peacemaker body | Credits: DC Studios

After Episode 1 concluded, Christopher Smith accidentally killed his other-dimensional doppelganger to survive. By Episode 2, this error has become the center of his story.

Unable to decide what to do with the corpse, Chris calls Vigilante for help. Together, they chopped up and incinerated the remains in one of the darkest yet strangely funniest scenes the DCU has ever delivered.

Even though it was an accident, the guilt sits heavily upon him. It’s no longer a matter of survival; Chris now has to bear the trauma of killing himself.

What Does Peacemaker Do After Killing His Variant

Harcourt and Chris as seen in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 | Credits: DC Studios

Following the cover-up, Peacemaker hides away his dead counterpart’s phone. This one act changes everything. On the phone, he finds images of the other Peacemaker with Emilia Harcourt and sees that the two used to date each other. Feeling rejected by his own universe’s Harcourt, Chris begins to text the alternate Harcourt while posing as his variant.

By the end of the episode, he fully steps into that dimension. With his alternate self gone, there is no one holding him back from taking over the other Chris’s life. This reckless move ties his personal struggles to the multiverse storyline initiated by Lex Luthor’s pocket universe in the Superman movie.

What Does Alternate Peacemaker’s Death Mean for DCU

Peacemaker’s decision to impersonate his variant isn’t just a personal crisis; it’s a multiversal one. His access to the Quantum Unfolding Chamber means that he has free passage between 99 universes.

He now has access to the phone, the identity, and the possibility of impersonating his dead duplicate. We also see him having already done this by the end of Episode 2, thus opening the door for a dangerous double life.

But it isn’t just Chris who’s out of control. ARGUS, now led by Rick Flag Sr., is closing in after learning that Peacemaker killed his son. With constant surveillance and interdimensional threats multiplying, the DCU multiverse is more unstable than ever. Lex Luthor’s pocket dimension tore a hole in reality once before; now Peacemaker’s choices are making it even worse.

Final Thoughts on Peacemaker Killing His Alternate Self

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 doesn’t just rely on shock value; it also raises the stakes for the DCU multiverse. Chris’s brutal choice to kill and replace his variant highlights his deepest insecurities, his unresolved feelings for Harcourt, and his inability to move on from his past involving Rick Flag Jr.

Now that Chris has gone into hiding in a separate universe, the consequences will determine not only his fate but also the larger DCU.