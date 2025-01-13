Why Did the Ice Elf Boss Glitch in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Season 2 of Solo Leveling is in full swing, and fans have already been befuddled with a few mysteries. Episode 2 featured the grand battle between Jinwoo against the ice elves of the Red Gate. However, a peculiar glitch has caught the attention of everyone. Why did Baruka, the last boss of red gate, glitch?

The last boss of the gate proved to be a daunting opponent as Jinwoo lost his MP too soon. He was able to slay the ice elf boss only with the help of Igris and the shadow of Kim Chul, who has been renamed Tank. But a major question has been raised about Baruka, the boss of the Red Gate Dungeon.

Why Did the Ice Elf Boss of the Red Gate Dungeon Glitch in Solo Leveling: Arise?

The ice elf boss glitches in Solo Leveling: Arise | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Before his huge showdown with the ice elf boss (Baruka) of the Red Gate, Jinwoo asked him who they were and why they fought humans. Just as the elf began to answer, he glitched and reverted to his previous dialogue, “Hand over the humans behind you…”

It is clear that it was the system that prevented the elf boss from spilling some highly-protected secrets. Kandiaru, better known as the architect, is the moderator of the system. He kept the real nature of the dungeons and its goal a secret from Jinwoo so that the humans could not be fully prepared for the inevitable war between the Rulers and Monarchs. It was this System created by the Architect that chose Sung Jinwoo as its player after his entry into the D-Rank Dungeon.

The Architect’s plan is to destroy Jinwoo’s soul so that Ashborn can take over his body and use it as a vessel. Had he let the elf spill the secrets, Jinwoo would have learned about the upcoming war and the actual purpose of the gates. Jinwoo was not supposed to learn this lest he rebel against the system.

Who Is Baruka, the Ice Elf Boss of Solo Leveling’s Red Gate Incident?

Ice elves in Solo Leveling: Arise | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Baruka is the boss of the Red Gate in Solo Leveling. Defeating hime will close the gate. However, his real identity is not a soulless monster. He is a Denizen of Chaos who resides inside the dungeon due to the manipulation of the Rulers. He is hostile against humans because he is commanded to kill them by the system.

Baruka, including other magical beasts, is a part of the monarch’s army who have been captured by the rulers. The rulers use these monsters as well as the gates, to imbue the Earth with mana so that humans can withstand the repercussions of the war between Rulers and Monarchs.