Why Google Downgraded the Pixel 10 Main Camera Sensors

Google swapped the Pixel 10 main sensor with a smaller Pixel 9A as a cost-cutting move.

They are prioritizing efficiency, design, more practical usage, and AI-driven photography over raw hardware.

Google is focusing more on computational photography rather than megapixels.

Google just did something unexpected with the Pixel 10. Instead of upgrading the main camera sensor, it actually downgraded it. It sounds odd, right? For a brand known for its camera performance, this feels surprising at first. But when you look closer, it’s less about cutting minor things and more about balancing costs, design, practical use, and in AI to handle the major part. We think there are four main reasons why Google downgraded Pixel’s camera, and we’ll break them down one by one.

1. To Cut Costs In Pixel 10

Pixel 10 comes with the first new 5x telephoto lens, which has fast autofocus, 10x optical quality, and up to 20x zoom with Super Res Zoom. So, adding one more camera sensor or even moving to a bigger, upgraded sensor doesn’t come cheap. It directly increases the production cost, which is later reflected in the final price of the phone. And Google clearly didn’t want the Pixel 10 series to get a price jump just because of camera hardware.

Instead, they are playing smart by keeping the same sensor size and focusing on software to do the heavy lifting. This way, Google can still deliver solid picture quality without pushing the phone into a higher price range. It’s a balance between giving users great results and keeping the lineup affordable compared to rivals.

2. Prioritizing Telephoto Over Ultrawide

If we look into the more practical aspects, a telephoto camera makes more sense than an ultra-wide sensor. You can take portraits with better zoomed-in images and a true depth effect as compared to an ultrawide, which has comparatively weaker image quality in base models.

If we try looking that way, it’s actually a good decision by Google. They have focused more on what you use more. So, overall, we cannot say that it’s a downgrade. Moreover, it’s a smart move by Google.

3. Keep Design Compact and Slimmer Build

Another reason Google might have skipped a bigger sensor is the overall phone design. Larger sensors require more space, leading to a thicker camera bump. And Google has been trying to keep the Pixel 10 series slimmer and more pocket-friendly.

Also Read:

A big sensor would have forced them to either increase the phone’s thickness or compromise on other internal components like the battery or the cooling system. Google tried to maintain the same clean Pixel look while still giving decent camera performance by sticking to a balanced sensor size. It’s more about keeping the phone practical for daily use rather than going all out on just hardware.

4. Rely More on Software And AI

Google has always focused more on software than just raw hardware. Even with smaller camera sensors in past Pixels, they’ve managed to beat phones with bigger sensors with the power of computational photography. Features like HDR+, Night Sight, and Real Tone all show how much difference Google’s AI can make.

For the Pixel 10 series, instead of putting in a huge sensor, Google pushed the limits of AI. Pixel’s new Camera Coach uses Gemini models to help you read the scene, find the best angle and lighting, and even suggest the ideal settings and modes. Basically, Google is relying more on AI and post-processing.

To Sum Up

The Pixel 10 series not having a 1-inch sensor doesn’t mean the cameras are weak. Google has always shown that great software and smart optimizations can compete with, and sometimes even beat, phones with bigger sensors. Even if there’s a downgrade, you will still get good pictures with the telephoto lens, which will be more utilised than its other sensors.

That’s it, peeps! What do you think? Share your views with us on our X.