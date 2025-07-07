Why GTA 6 Will Be the Last Most Expensive Game Ever Due to This Tech

Everyone knows GTA 6 is going to break records. It’s set to become the most expensive game ever made. Yes, we’re talking about a billion dollars here. But here is something that might surprise you: GTA 6 could also be the last most expensive game ever to cost this much. A former Rockstar developer just spilled the beans on why, and it all boils down to one game-changing technology.

The Inside Scoop from a Former Rockstar Developer

Obbe Vermeij isn’t just some random person making predictions. This guy spent years at Rockstar Games working on titles like Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 4, so he knows exactly what goes into making these massive games. He recently went on a podcast called Kiwi Talkz and said something that’s getting a lot of attention. This is what he said during the podcast:

“GTA 7 will be cheaper to make than GTA 6 since a lot of that stuff (development) is going to be taken over by AI whether we want it or not. So, I think these banks of artists that are just building massive maps or massive cutscenes, I think some of that will be taken over by AI in the next, you know, five years or so.”

The Technology That Will Change Everything

So what is this game-changing tech? Of course, it’s Artificial Intelligence. These computer programs can do a lot of the work that people do right now. AI is already starting to reshape how games are made, and Vermeij believes it’s about to go into overdrive.

Right now, making a game like GTA 6 requires massive teams of artists. They have to draw every building, every car, every person walking down the street, and every character animation by hand. It takes forever and also costs a lot of money. However, AI can handle a lot of this work automatically.

So instead of having dozens of artists manually creating every single detail in the game world, AI could generate huge chunks of content way faster, plus it never gets tired. And this is not just wishful thinking because the technology is already being tested behind the scenes.

Human Creativity Still Matters

Don’t worry, though, robots aren’t taking over games completely. The creative heart of gaming will always be human. You will still need real people for the big creative decisions that make the games unforgettable. As Vermeij put it:

“I don’t think AI will be doing the creative part. You’re still gonna have artists setting the style and the look, and you’re still gonna have writers writing the story. I don’t think AI can do that.”

So AI is like a really, really amazing assistant. It will handle the repetitive work, while writers will still craft the stories that make you laugh, cry, or stay up all night playing. Artists will still decide how the game looks and feels.

When Will This Change Happen?

Vermeij thinks we’ll see big changes in the next five years. That makes sense when you think about how long it takes to make GTA games. If GTA 6 comes out in 2026, GTA 7 probably won’t come out until the late 2030s or early 2040s. By then, AI will be way better than it is now. Vermeij joked that “we’ll have to wait 15 years to see if I’m right or not.”

If this really happens, then we will see more types of games, weirder experiments, and gaming studios taking bigger creative risks. Companies that might have a cool idea for a game but couldn’t afford to make it before might finally have the budget to try something new.

Rockstar hasn’t said much about using AI in GTA 6, though. Strauss Zelnick did say that they believe in “protecting and paying human beings” and that “creative genius is human.” So they’re being careful about how they use AI. So GTA 6 represents the old way of making games. Throw a billion dollars and thousands of people at it to make something massive. And we are sure it’s going to be amazing.

But GTA 6 will probably be the last expensive game. AI is getting so good that by the time GTA 7 comes around, making games will be completely different. Honestly, I am a bit torn about this. Part of me is excited because we might get more diverse games and also faster development. But there’s also something special about knowing real people crafted every little detail in a game by hand. Will AI-made games feel different? Will we be able to tell? Only time will tell. Which direction feels right to you?