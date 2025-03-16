Why inZOI Might Be Your Perfect Sims Alternative with Cars, Karma Systems, AI Features, and More

After years of The Sims dominating the life simulation genre, a serious challenger is finally arriving. Inzoi launches in just a few weeks, bringing stunning graphics, an open world, and plenty of features that Sims players have been begging for. If you’re curious about this new dollhouse-core game, here’s everything important you should know before it releases on March 28, 2025.

What is inZOI?

inZOI, the upcoming life simulation game developed by Krafton (the company behind PUBG) has been gaining attention for its photorealistic graphics and ambitious feature set. Similar to The Sims, you will create characters called Zois, build homes, and control their daily lives – but with some significant differences that might make you consider switching over.

The game’s concept is that you’re a new employee at “AR Company,” where you manage digital people called Zois. This meta-story explains why you can control these people and their world. If you are planning to download this game, don’t forget to check the inZOI system requirements first!

Driving Cars, Fashion Trends, and AI Features: Why inZOI Might Be the Perfect Sims Alternative

Before diving into the exciting features, it’s worth noting that on March 19th, Inzoi will host a special Global Showcase on Twitch and YouTube where they’ll reveal pricing information and post-release development plans. This will give us a clearer picture of what to expect at launch and beyond. For now, these are the key features we know so far that might make inZOI the perfect Sims alternative:

1. Open World Exploration

inZOI offers a completely open world where your Zois can freely walk or drive between locations in real time, unlike The Sims 4’s loading screens between lots. At launch, players will have access to three distinct cities to explore:

Dowon : Korean-inspired city

: Korean-inspired city Bliss Bay : US-inspired city

: US-inspired city Cahaya: Indonesian-inspired city

While you can freely roam exterior areas, not every building can be entered – interior spaces have some restrictions.

2. Control Options and Perspective

Inzoi gives you two ways to control your characters:

Traditional point-and-click overhead view (like The Sims).

Direct WASD control with a more personal, behind-the-shoulder camera angle.

This dual-control system allows for a more immersive experience when you want it while still offering the familiar top-down management style for building and organizing.

3. Car Driving in inZOI is Actually Fun

One of the most exciting features is fully drivable cars. You can:

Drive from third-person or first-person view.

Get stuck in traffic and use “auto-drive” to let the car drive itself.

Skip ahead to your destination to avoid wasting real-time.

Use detailed car features like turn signals and rolling down specific windows.

4. Karma System and Social Dynamics

The game introduces a karma system that tracks your Zoi’s alignment based on their actions. These karma actions include:

Throwing trash away (positive).

Sending prank texts (negative).

Posting compliments on social media (positive).

Farting secretly (negative).

5. Spreading Rumors, Trends, and Even Colds

Inzoi simulates social influence in several interesting ways:

Rumors : Information spreads from Zoi to Zoi.

: Information spreads from Zoi to Zoi. Illnesses : Characters can catch and spread colds.

: Characters can catch and spread colds. Fashion trends: When a Zoi shows off an item on the in-game social media “Bubbly,” other Zois will start wearing the same item – some might even pull it out and put it on when they see the influencer walking by.

6. Social Media Interaction

Beyond the standard needs like hunger, hygiene, and energy, Inzoi adds a unique “recognition” need that’s separate from social interaction. This represents your Zoi’s desire to be noticed and appreciated – fitting perfectly with the game’s social media and trend systems.

7. Working for a Living

Unlike The Sims 4, where you typically send characters to work off-screen, all Inzoi jobs appear to be “active” careers where you:

Go to an actual workplace location.

Wear a specific uniform.

Complete a to-do list of actions within a time limit.

Jobs shown so far include cashier, pop idol trainee, office staff, firefighter, and amusement park worker.

Character Creation and Customization in inZOI

Inzoi’s Character Studio has been getting a lot of attention for its lifelike character creation. The system offers:

35 skin tones for diverse character creation.

Realistic face textures for creating impressive lookalikes.

Extensive hairstyles, outfits, and accessories.

More body type options than the 2024 character creation demo.

The open beta will have significantly more customization options for both male and female characters than previous demos.

Advanced Customization Tech

Inzoi is introducing some cutting-edge customization features:

Feature Details 3D Scanning for Accessories Create custom fashion accessories using a 3D scanning tool originally for furniture. Tattoo System Launching in August. Place tattoos anywhere on the body and use AI scanning to import real tattoos. MetaHuman Facial Tracking Facial tracking via mobile app using Unreal Engine 5. Custom Furniture Parts Mix and match parts (e.g., office chair legs with a wicker chair back) for unique designs. Material Customization Set colors and patterns, adjust pattern size, and glossiness for different materials. Creative Freedom Design furniture to be as beautiful or bizarre as you want.

Character Lives and Family Dynamics in inZOI

inZOI includes many life simulation elements that go beyond just daily activities:

Family Size and Interactions

Each household can have a maximum of 8 characters.

While this limit exists, modders may be able to increase it.

At launch, characters will be limited to doing one activity at a time.

The developers are working on advanced multi-tasking, like talking while eating.

Life Events and Death

You’ll experience significant life milestones, including deaths and divorces.

You can’t directly cause character deaths, but you can create dangerous situations like house fires.

The development team plans to expand life events in future updates.

Pregnancy and Children

Pregnant characters will have special needs, including announcing their pregnancy and experiencing food cravings.

The infant care system will be somewhat limited at launch as developers are focusing on core features first.

inZOI is shaping up to be the biggest competitor to The Sims in years. It has impressive graphics, an open world, drivable cars, and customizable furniture—features Sims players have wanted for a long time. Some things will be missing at launch, like swimming pool interactions and a full education system, but since it’s an early access game, these can be added later with player feedback. More details about pricing and future updates will be shared during the March 19 Global Showcase.

If you enjoy life simulation games or want something different from The Sims, inZOI is definitely worth checking out. Just keep in mind that it won’t have everything at launch, but more features are planned over time!