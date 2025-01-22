Why Is The Netflix Subscription Getting Expensive in 2025?

None of the other streaming platforms can beat Netflix when it comes to entertainment content, be it movies or television shows. In 2024, TV Shows like Arcane Season 2 and Squid Game Season 2 were the show stealers. However, every once in a while, Netflix trends on social media and news outlets for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a piece of news surfaced stating that Netflix will see an increase in subscription charges, again. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Reason Behind Netflix’s Price Hike Explained

Image Credit: X/@whatonnetflix

As per the Q4 2024 Earnings Report, Netflix wrapped up the previous year with 302 Million members and saw a growth of 16% in terms of revenue. The platform also witnessed a gigantic growth in the operating income that too for the first time. Basically, the fourth quarter of 2024 happened to be the best for Netflix. So, keeping that in mind, the higher-ups of the service are looking forward to the massive things in 2025.

The report clearly states that many new TV Shows and movies will be added, and we will also get to witness live programs as well as games. It sounds like a plan, right? Well, the new, interesting content may sound good to many, but it seems like Netflix wants some viewers to pay an increased subscription amount for all the new content that’ll arrive in 2025.

The fans based in Canada, the U.S., Argentina, and Portugal will have to bear the Netflix subscription charges. Here are new Netflix plans and pricings:

Standard plan: $17.99 (Previously, it was $15.49)

$17.99 (Previously, it was $15.49) Premium plan: $24.99 (Previously, it was $22.99)

$24.99 (Previously, it was $22.99) With Ads: $7.99 (Previously, it was $6.99)

Yes, even the ad-supported Netflix plan is seeing a price hike.

A Rise in the Prices May Impact Netflix’s Viewership

Netflix isn’t called the streaming giant without reason. It allows us to watch the biggest shows and films from the comfort of our homes. However, the recent price hike may impact viewership, as not every viewer will take it positively. While Amazon Prime, Disney, Hulu, Apple TV, and every other streaming platform are somewhere behind Netflix, this increase in the subscription charges might give these services the opportunity to shine.

When the news surfaced via Netflix’s X account, many fans decided to take their disappointments to the post traveling the not-so-good news. An X user comments, ‘You guys keep buying it, and they will keep increasing prices.”This doesn’t reflect the latest changes, but Netflix raises its prices in one way or another basically every other year. I canceled my Amazon Prime sub as of today, and honestly, Netflix is next; I’m over it,’ states another. Well, that’s not it, as the post was bombarded with thousands of such comments. We have embed some of the tweets below for your reference below:

Oh boy, here we go again… pic.twitter.com/E0Pitd0onP — Southern Fried StoNerD (@southernstonerd) January 21, 2025

We all need to unsubscribe to teach them a lesson. — Creative Monster (@CreatveMonster) January 21, 2025