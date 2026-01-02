“I Have Exhausted Every Solution”: Why Mr. Fantastic Asks Shuri’s Help in New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Summary:

The Wakanda–Fantastic Four alliance hints at a scientific approach to addressing the looming multiversal conflict.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fantastic Four and Wakanda’s alliance, seen in Avengers: Doomsday 4th leaked teaser.

Anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday is reaching a fever pitch, and if you’re heading to theaters for Avatar: Fire and Ash, you might be in for an emotional shock. While many were expecting a terrifying reveal of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, reports suggest that Marvel may be pivoting. The fourth teaser instead features a desperate plea from the smartest man alive to the protector of Wakanda.

What Happens in the Fourth Avengers: Doomsday Teaser?

The Avengers Doomsday 4th teaser dialogue has allegedly leaked with Reed Richards talking to Shuri



“They say no problem on this Earth is beyond your mind. On my world, that burden was mine to bear. But I have exhausted every solution, and my child is still gone. We need your… pic.twitter.com/kZ9bgY8dVy — Carl 🐍 (@ProjectHurts) January 2, 2026

According to recent leaks, the final teaser before the official Super Bowl trailer drops us right into a desert location. It is not a battlefield yet, but a meeting ground. You see Shuri walking toward a rendezvous point connected to the Fantastic Four, confirming the long-rumored alliance between Marvel’s First Family and Wakanda.

Some leaked images show the interaction between Ben Grimm (The Thing) and M’Baku. Rumors suggest they are coordinating a potential battle. Namor shows up briefly, too, proving that he is still helping Wakanda protect the Earth.

Why Does Reed Richards Turn to Shuri?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Credits: Marvel Studios

The key takeaway from this teaser is the conversation between Reed Richards and Shuri. We all know Reed is a genius, but even he has limits. And in what insiders describe as a heartbreaking line, Reed seeks out Shuri, knowing full well that Wakanda’s technology surpasses even his own in this reality.

The leaked dialogue features Reed admitting,

“They say no problem on this Earth is beyond your mind. On my world, that burden was mine to bear. But I have exhausted every solution, and my child is still gone. We need your help.”

This confirms that the stakes for the Fantastic Four are deeply personal, as Reed is not just trying to save the multiverse but is a father trying to save his child, Franklin Richards. By admitting he has “exhausted every solution,” Marvel sets the stage for a desperate crossover in which technology and grief collide.

Where is the Doctor Doom Reveal?

New look of Doom in Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

If you’ve been waiting to see RDJ’s masked villain, you might have to wait a bit longer. Early rumors from insiders signaled that this fourth spot would be the “Doom teaser.” However, plans reportedly have changed.

It seems Marvel is reserving the full Doctor Doom reveal for the biggest stage possible: the Super Bowl in February. From a marketing perspective, it completely makes sense. You got one shot to hook billions of casual viewers, and “Iron Man returns as the villain” is the ultimate 30-second sell. For now, the focus remains on the heroes scrambling to survive.

Final Thoughts on Reed Richards Teaming up with Shuri

This teaser doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Aligning the First Family with Wakanda makes narrative sense. However, treat this leak with caution since it hasn’t yet been confirmed officially by Marvel.

With Letitia Wright confirming she has already finished filming her scenes for Doomsday, and the Russo Brothers at the helm, the film is currently set for a December 18, 2026, release.