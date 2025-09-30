Why One Piece Chapter 1162 Is Delayed This Week

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1162 will not be released this week due to a sudden last-minute issue.

The reason behind the break hasn’t been disclosed yet, but more details may come with Weekly Shonen Jump.

Here’s everything we know about One Piece Chapter 1162’s sudden break.

For those who were looking forward to One Piece Chapter 1162, you will need to wait a little longer. According to credible sources like @pewpiece and @Mugiwara_23, an unexpected break hit the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #45. While we are familiar with Eiichiro Oda’s usual scheduled breaks, this unexpected pause has left many asking the same question: Why did One Piece chapter 1162 get delayed?

Why Is One Piece Chapter 1162 on Break?

Right now, there’s no official explanation for the sudden delay. Insider Redon shared that it is a last-minute issue involving Oda himself. Whether it’s health concerns, editorial delays, or production setbacks is anyone’s guess. More information may surface on Thursday, when official Jump images will be released, possibly shedding light on how long this hiatus will last.

We hope this break isn’t related to Oda’s health and that he’s doing well. Chapter 1161 finally kicked off the God Valley incident by showing the Rocks Pirates clashing with the Roger Pirates in a long-anticipated battle.

When will One Piece Chapter 1162 Release?

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

As of now, no fixed date has been provided for when One Piece Chapter 1162 will be released. It’s still unclear whether this is just a one-week break or a longer hiatus. Since no clear reason has been shared yet, we’ll have to wait for official updates later this week.

As the God Valley Incident hits its climax and Roger vs. Rocks is prepared to become the next big clash, the hype for Chapter 1162 is higher than ever. The break might be disappointing, but it only serves to make that upcoming release even more thrilling.