Why Samsung’s “Affordable” Z Flip 7 FE Isn’t Build For Masses

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 series. The Flip 7 has two models this time: the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE. While the Z Flip 7 brings several upgrades, the Flip 7 FE is a new addition to the series. It offers specifications similar to last year's Flip 6 with some changes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Built Only For Samsung Fans

At first glance, the Z Flip 7 FE might seem like a great phone. The concept seems great, offering last year’s specifications at this price.

But it’s more like an old wine in a new bottle. Given the price of the Z Flip 7 FE and last year’s Flip 6, one would expect a major upgrade across the board. However, this isn’t clearly the case, as it’s even a downgrade in some cases.

Features Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Dimensions 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm Weight 187 grams 187 grams Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x

3.4-inch Super AMOLED 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x

3.4-inch Super AMOLED Processor Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8GB 12GB Cameras 50MP+12MP/ 10MP 50MP+12MP/10MP Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB/512GB Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh Charging 25W wired, 15W wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless Price $899 $816

While the display and cameras remain similar, you get a slower Exynos 2400 processor compared to 8 Gen 3 on the Z Flip 6. Furthermore, there’s only 8GB of RAM across all variants compared to 12GB on the Flip 6.

The good thing is that you get One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box. There’s also 7 years of OS updates, so you will be getting 2 more updates than the Flip 6.

The rest of the package looks eerily similar, as you get the same 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging. If the colors of the Flip 7 FE weren’t different, it would be easy to mistake it for last year’s Flip 6.

That being said, if you don’t care about software updates, it’s wiser to opt for last year’s flagship. Not only do you get more RAM and a better processor, but you will also end up paying $100 less.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $816 for the base 256GB variant compared to $899 for the 128GB Flip 7 FE. So you are effectively getting double storage at a much lower price point.

What About The Competition?

Well, thanks to Motorola, you can get a much better flip phone in the US. The Motorola Razr+ 2025 offers a larger 4-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch inner panel.

Furthermore, you get a faster Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. There’s also double the storage with 256GB as the base.

For photography, you get a 50MP primary and a 50MP telephoto with 2x zoom. The telephoto lens is something that you won’t even find on the more expensive Z Flip 7.

Coming to the battery, there’s a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless support. You can also reverse wireless charge your earphones with 5W charging.

While Motorola’s HelloUI is nowhere close to One UI, you still get a decent software experience with all the AI features. Oh, and despite the cheaper price, there’s a premium vegan leather back.

So if you don’t care about the Samsung logo or the software experience, it’s much wiser to opt for the Razr or last year’s Flip 6. Not only do you end up saving money, but you get a similar, if not better, overall experience.

Who Should Buy The Z Flip 7 FE?

At the current price, it’s hard to recommend the Z Flip 7 FE. Given the competition and the compromises Samsung has made, even compared to last year’s Z Flip 6. That being said, if the Flip 7 FE gets a massive discount in the future or if Samsung decides to stop selling the Flip 6, then it’s an option worth looking at.

Either way, you will be much better off buying a phone from the Razr 60 series. Currently, Motorola is giving away a free tablet with the purchase of Razr Plus 2025.