Why Sung Jinwoo Didn’t Extract Baran’s Shadow: Answered

Solo Leveling is officially the most-watched anime of the year in the world. Sung Jinwoo, the overpowered protagonist faces many formidable foes on his way to the greatest hunter in the world. However, one of the most intriguing foes is Baran, the Monarch of White Flames. While Jinwoo can extract many shadows, he does face some trouble arising a few and Baran is one of them. Here’s a breakdown of why Jinwoo didn’t use the Arise command to extract Baran’s shadow.

Who Is Baran?

Baran, also known as the King of Demons, is a powerful Monarch and a major antagonist in the “Return to Demon Castle” arc. He was once an ally of Ashborn, the original Shadow Monarch, and fought alongside him against the Rulers. In the anime, Baran appears as the boss of the Demon Castle, commanding a massive army of demons. He possesses immense strength, devastating lightning attacks, and seemingly limitless mana.

Why doesn’t Jinwoo Extract Baran’s Shadow?

While Jinwoo defeats Baran in an epic battle, he doesn’t extract his shadow using the “Arise” command.

There are a few possible reasons:

Baran is a Clone

The Baran Jinwoo fights in the Demon Castle are actually an illusion created by the Architect, a being responsible for designing the System. This Baran is significantly weaker than the real Monarch. As Esil notes when she meets Jinwoo, she and her father are in the demon realm when they were summoned here to test Jinwoo at his current power level. The objective of the system is to make him stronger.

However, not all demons are simulated. Esil, her radish clan, some demons, and the Kaisel he was riding were real. Kaisel is a wyvern the simulated Baran is seen riding. But since Baran is not alive, Jinwoo cannot extract his shadow using the Arise command. Even the shadow monarch cannot bring the dead back to life.

What Happened to the Real Baran?

The real Baran was killed by Ashborn in the past. Baran and Rakan were ordered to kill Ashborn by Antares but failed. As a result, Ashborn killed both of them. The demons under Baran’s command in the Demon Castle, like Esil, are real demons brought from the Demon Realm by the Architect to help Jinwoo train and master his skills inside the system. The battle between Jinwoo and Baran is considered one of the most epic and visually stunning fights in Solo Leveling.

The inability to extract Baran’s shadow adds to the mystery surrounding the Monarchs and the System’s ultimate purpose in Solo Leveling. It also highlights the limitations of Jinwoo’s powers and the challenges he faces as he grows stronger. Sources and related content.