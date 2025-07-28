Why Taro Sakamoto Can’t Slim Down After Meeting Granny Miya

Taro Sakamoto’s ability to go from fat (Fatmoto or Fat Sakamoto) to slim (Slim Sakamoto) and back is a fascinating power. Episode 14 of Sakamoto Days brings the MC’s shape-shifting body back into focus. However, Taro Sakamoto cannot go back to his slim form from his fat form after meeting Graany Miya.

So what happened and why can Taro Sakamoto, who once could easily change his weight, no longer adopt his slim form? Well, there is a clear reason that Sakamoto can no longer stay slim forever, one tied directly to his fighting style, philosophy, and a crucial meeting with Granny Miya.

Why Can’t Sakamoto Get Slim?

Taro Sakamoto and the group at Granny Miya’s clinic | Credits: TSM Entertainment

In episode 14 (part 2, anime episode 3), Sakamoto and friends visit Granny Miya’s clinic for some much-needed treatment. Miya treats Sakamoto’s dantian acupoint in hopes of rejuvenating his body and restoring balance. But her insight goes beyond acupuncture. She explains that Sakamoto’s inability to remain slim is not just physical, but psychological too.

Granny Miya explains that Sakamoto struggles in combat because he’s still trying to move like his younger, slimmer self (Prime Sakamoto). Rather than learning to fight with his new, bulkier body, he’s stuck on muscle memory. His actual challenge is not to lose weight but to be able to fight as the man he is now.

Fat Sakamoto: Not a Weakness, But a Choice

Sakamoto feels noticeably different after Granny Miya’s treatment | Credits: TSM Entertainment

The boldest thing Sakamoto Days does is treat Sakamoto’s physical change with nuance. His weight gain isn’t shown as a weakening of his powers. It’s a sign of a different life. Having retired as the world’s greatest hitman, Sakamoto discovered peace, fatherhood, and running a convenience store.

He became happier, less active, and yes, gained weight. But most importantly, he never lost his lethal edge. He just needed to re-learn how to channel it.

At only 30% of his former state of fitness, as Granny Miya puts it, Sakamoto is still able to hold his own against elite killers such as Apart. Having been treated by Miya, he feels unexpectedly “light,” which is a good sign hinting that his path forward might not involve returning to who he used to be, but learning to master who he is now.

The Skinnymoto Phenomenon: Power at a Cost

Sakamoto fighting Apart in Sakamoto Days Episode 14 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

For the most part, though, the slim version of Sakamoto still appears, but only when absolutely necessary. It’s a temporary state triggered by desperate situations when he is fighting the bad guys. It is an adrenaline rush that allows him to rapidly burn fat.

But as we’ve already witnessed in the anime, he easily returns to his regular form and loses weight. It’s not that he’s incapable or unwilling. It’s just that the process isn’t sustainable long-term, and more importantly, it’s not the focus of his arc.

Sakamoto’s actual evolution is that he learns to master his present form. It’s a physical and symbolic representation of change, acceptance, and the strength found in adaptation, rather than regression.

Do You Want to See Sakamoto Slim Down

Taro Sakamoto cannot slim down and lose weight during fights after meeting Granny Miya, since the anime is not about turning back. It’s about moving forward. Episode 14 of Sakamoto Days reminds us quietly of this reality: his weight isn’t a burden, it’s a part of who he is now.

And rather than erasing it, Sakamoto is learning to fight better with it. In a genre where power-ups typically translate to physical perfection, Sakamoto Days stands out by saying: you don’t need to be your past self to be powerful, you just need to make the most of who you are now.