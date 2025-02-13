Why Taro Sakamoto Doesn’t Talk but Stays Silent in Sakamoto Days

Taro Sakamoto is a legendary assassin turned dad in the hit animanga series Sakamoto Days. He is a man of few words though. An ordinary convenience store owner, Taro Sakamoto navigates his action-packed daily life with a calm demeanor and minimal dialogue. But why is Sakamoto so quiet? Why Sakamoto talks so less? Here are some reasons why Taro Sakamoto doesn’t talk much and some interesting fan theories that are doing the rounds.

Why Taro Sakamoto Talks So Less

Several factors contribute to Sakamoto’s quiet nature:

His Past as an Assassin: In the world of assassins, silence is golden. Wait a minute. That is true also outside the assassin’s world too. Talking less means revealing less about oneself. It minimizes the risk of exposing weaknesses or compromising missions. Sakamoto’s brutal past and nature of work may have had a hand in his habit of observing and acting decisively without unnecessary talking. A calm, silent behavior is also a sign of strength and power.

Protect His Family: Sakamoto's priority is the safety and well-being of his wife, Aoi, and daughter, Hana. By staying quiet, he avoids drawing attention to himself and his family. This minimizes their chances of getting caught in the crossfire of his dangerous and murderous past. Digging deep into the manga revealed he exercises emotional restraint for these reasons.

A Man of Action: Sakamoto embodies the "actions speak louder than words" mantra. He's a highly skilled and trained individual who prefers to show his abilities through actions rather than speaking or engaging in lengthy conversations.

Intentional Character Trait: The creator of "Sakamoto Days," Yuto Suzuki, deliberately designed Sakamoto as a quiet and reserved character. He may have done so to add to the series' comedic element, as his stoicism contrasts sharply with the over-the-top reactions of those around him.

Fan Theories on Sakamoto’s Quite Demeanour

Fans have come up with some interesting theories about Sakamoto’s silence:

Trauma-Induced Silence: Some fans speculate that Sakamoto’s past as a hitman may have left him with trauma, leading to his silent behavior leading him to believe it is best not to speak much.

Hidden Power: A popular theory suggests that Sakamoto's silence is linked to his ability to transform from his overweight form to his former lean, muscular physique. Some believe that talking expends energy that he needs to maintain his power or activate his transformation.

Personality Quirk: Some fans simply attribute Sakamoto's silence to a personality feature. Again, a personality trait. He might be introverted, socially awkward, or simply prefer to observe and listen rather than dominate conversations.

Character Development

While Sakamoto speaks only when needed, there are hints that he might become more expressive as the series progresses. His interactions with his family and growing bonds with his allies suggest a gradual opening up and a willingness to share his thoughts and emotions more. Also, as new characteres are introduced, Sakamoto’s interactions will only increase forcing him to speak his mind, communicate more. But overall, he will still remain largely a man of few words.

Taro Sakamoto Talks Less Because…

Taro Sakamoto’s silence is a multifaceted aspect of his character in “Sakamoto Days.” It’s a product of his past, a protective measure for his family, and an intentional character trait that adds depth and to the series. Whether his silence is a result of trauma, a hidden power, or simply a personality quirk, it contributes to his enigmatic charm and makes him a unique and memorable protagonist in the world of anime and manga.