Wild Dogs – Crossword Clue Answers

- 3 letters – CUR, JAL
- 5 letters – HYENA, DINGO, DHOLE
- 6 Letters – COYOTE, JACKAL, WOLVES
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|2 Letters
|CU
|3 Letters
|JAL, CUR, JAV, EMU, FOX
|4 Letters
|WOLF, CUON, CURS, PEKE, CYON, DENS, GODS, GNUS, TOES, FANG, LYNX, PARD, BOAR, GAUR, PUMA
|5 Letters
|RABID, HYENA, DINGO, DHOLE, ZORRO, DOING, DODGE, LODGE, CANIS, PEKES, FERAL, WOLVE, PACKS, TIGER, PUMAS
|6 Letters
|COYOTE, JACKAL, HYENAS, CANIDS, WOLVES, DINGOS, DHOLES, SOCIAL, SAVAGE, STODGY, STODGE, DINING, ANIMAL
|7 Letters
|AFRICAN, FINDING, JACKALS, COYOTES, DINGOES, LEOPARD, ARIZONA
|8 Letters
|MALAMUTE, GOVERNED, DAUNTING, GANGLION, DISGORGE, GRAYWOLF
|9 Letters
|GREATDANE, ORGIASTIC, PORTRAYED, LABRADORS, REDINGOTE, TIPULIDAE, FENNECFOX, RANDYWOLF, RIDINGOFF
|10 Letters
|GUNGADINGO, JACKALADES, GORMANDISE, SANDGROPER, REPUTATION, TIMBERWOLF
|11 Letters
|AUSSIEDINGO
|13 Letters
|TOADINTHEHOLE, CAMERAOBSCURA
|14 Letters
|IRISHWOLFHOUND
|16 Letters
|DANCESWITHWOLVES
