If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Wild Dogs, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Wild Dogs – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Wild Dogs.

3 letters – CUR, JAL

CUR, JAL 5 letters – HYENA, DINGO, DHOLE

HYENA, DINGO, DHOLE 6 Letters – COYOTE, JACKAL, WOLVES

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Wild Dogs. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters CU 3 Letters JAL, CUR, JAV, EMU, FOX 4 Letters WOLF, CUON, CURS, PEKE, CYON, DENS, GODS, GNUS, TOES, FANG, LYNX, PARD, BOAR, GAUR, PUMA 5 Letters RABID, HYENA, DINGO, DHOLE, ZORRO, DOING, DODGE, LODGE, CANIS, PEKES, FERAL, WOLVE, PACKS, TIGER, PUMAS 6 Letters COYOTE, JACKAL, HYENAS, CANIDS, WOLVES, DINGOS, DHOLES, SOCIAL, SAVAGE, STODGY, STODGE, DINING, ANIMAL 7 Letters AFRICAN, FINDING, JACKALS, COYOTES, DINGOES, LEOPARD, ARIZONA 8 Letters MALAMUTE, GOVERNED, DAUNTING, GANGLION, DISGORGE, GRAYWOLF 9 Letters GREATDANE, ORGIASTIC, PORTRAYED, LABRADORS, REDINGOTE, TIPULIDAE, FENNECFOX, RANDYWOLF, RIDINGOFF 10 Letters GUNGADINGO, JACKALADES, GORMANDISE, SANDGROPER, REPUTATION, TIMBERWOLF 11 Letters AUSSIEDINGO 13 Letters TOADINTHEHOLE, CAMERAOBSCURA 14 Letters IRISHWOLFHOUND 16 Letters DANCESWITHWOLVES

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.