Will GTA 6 Cost $100? Why You Shouldn’t Believe Every Analyst Prediction

Analysts Matthew Ball and Michael Pachter predict GTA 6 could launch at $100.

Some fans think $100 is fair due to Rockstar’s long gameplay hours.

A tiered pricing model for GTA 6 with standard and deluxe editions is more likely than a universal price increase.

There are rumors going around that GTA 6 could cost $100 when it comes out in fall 2025. But these rumors might not be so reliable. It’s important to take them with a grain of salt before you start preparing your wallet or getting upset online. Let’s take a look at where these claims are coming from and why they might not be as solid as they seem.

The GTA 6 $100 Pricing Rumor: Where It Started

The buzz about GTA 6’s potential price tag began with financial analyst Matthew Ball’s presentation called “The State of Video Gaming in 2025.” Ball suggested that some game developers hope GTA 6 will be priced between $80 and $100, which would break the current $70 standard for new AAA games.

Another industry figure, Michael Pachter from Wedbush Securities, has added fuel to the fire. In a recent research note via VideoGamesChronicle, Pachter claims that Rockstar might sell GTA 6 at “a previously unheard of price point” of $100 or more. This is his exact comment:

“We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard of price point, and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online.”

His theory is that they’ll sweeten the deal by including a large amount of in-game currency for GTA Online.

Why You Should Take These GTA 6 Price Predictions With a Grain of Salt

Before you panic about needing an extra $30 for your GTA 6 pre-order, there are good reasons to be skeptical. Michael Pachter has been an analyst since the early 1980s, but his prediction history isn’t exactly impressive. Back then, he claimed that PS3 and Xbox 360 would be the last console generation. We are now two generations beyond that. He also predicted The Elder Scrolls 6 would release in 2017, and it’s still not out even now. Plus, there are so many other wrong predictions.

Moreover, neither Rockstar nor parent company Take-Two have announced any pricing plans for GTA 6. These analyst predictions remain exactly that – predictions, not insider information.

Why a $100 Price Tag for GTA 6 Could Backfire

Even if Rockstar is considering a higher price point, there are several reasons why pricing GTA 6 at $100 might be a risky move. We know that game prices have historically increased gradually. From $50 to the current standard, which is around $60 to $70. A sudden $30 increase has never happened before and could upset a lot of people.

However, many devoted GTA players are weighing in with a different perspective – and many aren’t bothered by the potential price increase. One longtime player shared on Reddit, “I have more than 3,000 hours in GTA Online, and I don’t have all the achievements. This completely nullifies any argument about value. I’ve obviously gotten more than $100 worth of playtime out of it.”

While a $100 price tag might still backfire with casual gamers and newcomers to the series, the most dedicated fans clearly see the value proposition. I feel like, rather than charging $100 upfront, Rockstar could offer a Standard Edition for $70 and the Deluxe Edition with bonus content for $90 or $100. This approach would let the developer maintain the industry standard price point while still offering options for players willing to spend more.

For now, these predictions remain speculative. Until Rockstar makes an official announcement, there’s no need to worry about setting aside an extra $30 for your GTA 6 fund. When the game finally arrives in fall 2025, we’ll know for sure – and whatever the price, I am sure millions of players will likely still be lining up to experience the next chapter of Grand Theft Auto. Are you going to join the fun?