Will Jiji Master Evil Eye’s Powers? Explained

Jiji’s bond with the Evil Eye is fragile, blending danger, empathy, and a shared tragic past.

While suppression works, true mastery over the yokai’s volatile power remains far from his grasp.

Episode 6 cements Jiji’s choice to protect the Evil Eye, shaping his emotional and supernatural journey.

If you’ve been following Dandadan Season 2, especially after Episode 6 (“We Became a Family”), then you’ve probably been asking the same question everyone else has: Will Jiji ever truly master the Evil Eye’s powers?

After all, he’s the only one in the group who literally has a yokai living inside him. Momo and Okarun might have their own supernatural abilities, but that’s a different matter. They’re wielding power without containing the spirit itself. For Jiji, danger and struggles are entirely different. Let’s break down how Jiji might be able to control Evil Eye’s power, or will he?

What Is Jiji’s Relationship With the Evil Eye

Evil Eye’s spirit as seen in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Ever since the Evil Eye possessed Jiji during the Cursed House Arc, his life has been a delicate balancing act. The yokai is volatile, strong, and unpredictable, an innocent mind distorted by tragedy into a murderous force. And yet the relationship between Jiji and him is complicated. In Episode 6, when Seiko and the Hayashi band arrive to perform an exorcism, Jiji refuses to let it happen.

You see it there in his plea: he’d prefer to work harder to keep the Evil Eye in check than destroy a life that never had a chance to start. It’s empathy in its purest form, the sort of decision that defines Jiji’s character and his relationship with the rest of the group. Okarun even volunteers to train harder alongside him, just in case things are out of hand. He will become one of the strongest characters in Dandadan if he does.

Can Jiji Now Master the Evil Eye?

Jiji’s ear piercing showing Evil Eye’s presence as seen in Dandadan Episode 5 | Credits: Science Saru

No! For now, Jiji is only able to suppress the Evil Eye from taking over. But when his grip on it weakens, it’s all over until someone splashes him with hot water. That’s the only guaranteed way to force the yokai back into submission.

It’s like Kurama and Naruto, or the Hulk and Bruce Banner. Occasionally, Jiji can tap into a fraction of the yokai’s power, but when the Evil Eye takes over completely, it’s the yokai’s game, not Jiji’s. He does what he pleases, fights whom he pleases, and wallows in the devastation. We will not see Jiji trying to master the Evil Eye’s power in this story. Rather, we will see him trying to work it out with the yokai, just like how Naruto did with Kurama,

What Sets Jiji’s Case Apart

Jiji possessed by the Evil Eye in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Here’s the catch. Momo and Okarun can access supernatural energy without the burden of actually carrying the spirit, but Jiji’s situation is far riskier. The Evil Eye actually does exist within him, has an agenda, and a will of its own. That makes control more of a sliding scale.

If by control you mean being able to have a tidy change form like Aira or Okarun, then no, Jiji doesn’t. But if by control you mean keeping the Evil Eye in submission for the most part, then yes, he’s learned to do that, at least until something triggers a takeover.

And every time it does so, the fallout is catastrophic. We’ve seen the enhanced strength, speed, and toughness of the Evil Eye turn him into a walking disaster, capable of shattering exosuits, breaking bones, and destroying enemies in seconds. It’s not a power you can simply master without significant risk.

Will We Ever See Jiji Control Evil Eye’s Power?

Evil Eye trapped in Taro’s body | Credits: Science SARU

From everything we’ve witnessed so far in Season 2, Jiji’s control is not quite there yet. He’s improving with his own spiritual abilities, and we glimpse that he’s able to mix them with the Evil Eye’s power in short bursts. But full mastery? That’s likely a Season 3 development.

The manga shows us that fighting the Evil Eye is a major ongoing plot point. Jiji does learn, eventually, to harness his own power better and tap the yokai’s strength for an extra boost. But that is a long-term journey, one that requires more than sheer willpower. It requires trust, understanding, and maybe even a deeper bond between the two.

Why Episode 6 Is Important To This Storyline

Jiji requesting not to exorcise Evil Eye | Credits: Science SARU

Episode 6 is full of humor, from the Hayashi band’s over-the-top dramatic hair-metal exorcism to Okarun’s midnight bathroom escort. But it’s also the peak of the most important development in Jiji’s journey. It’s the moment when everyone, even Seiko, agrees to allow him to keep the Evil Eye.

The emotional significance of that choice can’t be overstated. It’s not merely a matter of power control; it’s a matter of acceptance. The group accepts the risk because Jiji refuses to leave behind someone he believes is misjudged, even if the someone is a mass-murdering yokai.

That combination of sympathy, disorder, and supernatural danger is pure Dandadan, and it sets the stage for bigger challenges ahead.

Will Jiji Be Able to Master Evil Eye Powers?

So will Jiji ever master the Evil Eye powers? Not exactly. He can keep the yokai under his control most of the time and have bits and pieces of its power run through him now and then, but full control is out of his reach.

His path is as much one of mastery of power as one of emotional growth. And if you’re waiting for him to wield the Evil Eye like a perfectly honed weapon, you’re probably going to have to stick around for Season 3.

Meanwhile, Episode 6 shows us that the hardest battles aren’t necessarily about defeating the monster; sometimes they’re about learning to live with it.