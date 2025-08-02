Will There Be an Eyes of Wakanda Season 2 – Explained

Summary:

If you’ve already binged Eyes of Wakanda on Disney+ and now find yourself wondering if we’ll ever get to see more of Wakanda’s ancient warriors, don’t worry, you’re not alone. The four-part animated saga is already generating buzz, most notably surrounding one burning question: Will there be a Season 2 of Eyes of Wakanda?

Here’s everything we know so far about what’s next, what could be coming, and why Marvel might still have unfinished business with Wakanda’s history.

Is Eyes of Wakanda Season 2 Confirmed?

Eyes of Wakanda | Credits: Marvel Studios

No, Disney+ and Marvel have not confirmed Eyes of Wakanda for a Season 2. It has been presented as an ‘event series’ during D23 2024, which led many of us to think that this was a one-off deal. But Todd Harris, the showrunner of Eyes of Wakanda, soon dispelled those rumors. In a recent interview, he reaffirmed that the creative team has plenty of ideas left to explore.

“There are always more stories. We definitely have more in the tank. And it’s Marvel – there’s always more.”

So, while Season 2 is not yet official, it’s definitely not out of the question.

What to Expect in the Eyes of Wakanda Season 2?

Black Panther from the future in Eyes of Wakanda | Credits: Marvel Studios

The first season took us on a time-hopping adventure through Wakanda’s hidden past—spanning from the Trojan War to 19th-century Ethiopia. We witnessed the Hatut Zeraze (Wakanda’s elite intelligence agents) collect powerful vibranium artifacts, and even received a surprise cameo from Iron Fist and Killmonger.

Season 2 would have no problem repeating that trend, exploring more of Wakanda’s hidden history. There’s also strong foreshadowing of an impending war with the alien Horde, as seen in the season finale by a Black Panther from the future, and we know Marvel never does something like that without seeing it through.

Who Could Return in the Eyes of Wakanda Season 2?

Iron Fist from Eyes of Wakanda Episode 3 | Credits: Marvel Studios

That depends on where and when the next season decides to take us. Because Eyes of Wakanda is founded on standalone narratives and time travel, there can be a new cast in each episode. But most of us would be happy to listen to the familiar voices of:

Winnie Harlow plays Noni

Cress Williams portrays The Lion

Jona Xiao as Iron Fist

Steve Toussaint as the undercover agent

Their performances helped define the tone of the first season, and it wouldn’t be out of place to hear them again.

What’s Holding Back Season 2 of Eyes of Wakanda

A still from Eyes of Wakanda | Credits: Marvel Studios

Here’s the truth. Marvel and Disney are closely monitoring how Eyes of Wakanda is received. In the event that the series attracts fair ratings and positive word of mouth, it will improve its chances of being renewed for season 2. Marvel’s recent history with animated series (What If…?, X-Men ’97) means that there is certainly room for more.

Add to that executive producer Ryan Coogler, the same guy behind Black Panther, being heavily invested, and his passion might convince the studio to continue with this story.

Final Thoughts on Eyes of Wakanda Season 2

We witnessed the potential of Season 1. With deep worldbuilding, bold storytelling, and a format that has limitless time-hopping possibilities, Eyes of Wakanda feels like it’s just getting started. Although no official announcement of Season 2 has been made so far, there’s every reason to remain optimistic. And if you want to see more? Watch it. Spread the word. Let Marvel know you want more

All the episodes of Eyes of Wakanda are available on Disney+.