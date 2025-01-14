Windows 10’s End is Near: What Are Your Options?

Windows 10 support will end October 14, 2025, for the latest version, 22H2.

Extended Security updates will cost $30/year after that.

Free upgrades to Windows 11 are still available provided your PC meets the requirements.

The clock has started ticking for Windows 10 users. Microsoft has announced the official end of support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. After this date, your system will no longer receive free security updates, leaving your system vulnerable to security risks. Microsoft has also introduced a paid Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, allowing users to continue receiving security updates for one year.

Why is Microsoft Ending Support for Windows 10?

Microsoft’s decision to end support for Windows 10 is due to several factors:

Primarily, it allows them to focus resources on developing and improving Windows 11, their latest operating system. Maintaining multiple operating systems requires significant investment in development, testing, and security updates. By doing this, Microsoft will be able to focus more on providing a better experience to its current operating system.

Another key reason is the advancement of technology. Windows 11 integrates newer technologies like Widgets panels, features like Resume and Recall AI, AI-powered tools, and security features that are difficult or even impossible to backport to Windows 10.

Ending support for older systems is a standard practice in the software industry to encourage the adoption of newer, more secure platforms.

Do you know? As of December 2024, Statcounter reports that 62.73% of Windows users are still using Windows 10. Whereas, only 34.1% of users have upgraded to the Windows 11.

When Does Windows 10 Support End?

The official end-of-support date for Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions is October 14, 2025. After this date, Microsoft will no longer provide free security updates, non-security updates, or assisted support options.

This applies to the latest version, 22H2, as of December 2024. Newer versions may be released with different end-of-support dates. If you have a previous version, its support might end earlier.

Security threats are constantly evolving, and without regular updates, Windows 10 systems will become increasingly vulnerable to new exploits. You can still use antiviruses and other security measures to avoid risks, but upgrading to Windows 11 is a better option.

What Happens if You Do and Don’t Upgrade?

Upgrading to Windows 11 offers several advantages:

Enhanced security: Benefit from the latest security features, protecting your system from evolving threats.

Benefit from the latest security features, protecting your system from evolving threats. Improved performance: Experience faster boot times, smoother multitasking, and better resource management.

Experience faster boot times, smoother multitasking, and better resource management. New features: Enjoy a redesigned Start menu, improved multitasking with Snap Layouts, integrated Android app support, and more.

Enjoy a redesigned Start menu, improved multitasking with Snap Layouts, integrated Android app support, and more. Ongoing compatibility: Ensure your system remains compatible with the latest software and receives ongoing updates from Microsoft.

While Windows 11 has introduced new features and improvements, it also has stricter hardware requirements, including TPM 2.0 and specific processors, which have prevented some users from upgrading. However, many of the early performance issues and bugs have been addressed in updates.

If you choose not to upgrade, your Windows 10 system will no longer receive free security updates after October 14, 2025. This leaves your computer vulnerable to malware, viruses, and other cyberattacks, potentially exposing your data and personal information.

You might also miss out on crucial security updates for web browsers and other applications. While you can technically continue using Windows 10, doing so without purchasing Extended Security Updates (ESUs) carries significant and increasing risks.

Also Read:

Continuing Windows 10 Without Buying ESU: Costs and Consequences

If you choose to remain on Windows 10 after support ends on October 14, 2025, you have two options: purchase Extended Security Updates (ESU) or continue using Windows 10 without any further updates from Microsoft.

1. Extended Security Updates (ESU)

The ESU program allows you to continue receiving critical security updates for a fee. This helps protect your system from newly discovered vulnerabilities. The current price for individual users is $30 per year, though this may change. ESU is also available for businesses and organizations. It’s important to note that ESU only includes security updates, not new features, non-security bug fixes, or technical support from Microsoft.

2. Continuing Without Updates

If you choose not to purchase ESU, your Windows 10 system will no longer receive security updates, making it significantly more susceptible to malware, viruses, and other cyberattacks. Even with antivirus software, your system remains vulnerable without the latest security patches. While your computer won’t suddenly stop working, the risks to your security and privacy will grow over time.

Is the Windows 11 Upgrade Still Free?

Yes, the upgrade to Windows 11 from a genuine, activated Windows 10 is currently free. However, there are two important conditions:

Your Windows 10 license must be genuine and activated. This means it needs to be a legitimate copy of Windows 10 that has been properly activated with Microsoft.



This means it needs to be a legitimate copy of Windows 10 that has been properly activated with Microsoft. Your PC must meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. These requirements include having a compatible processor, TPM 2.0, sufficient RAM and storage space, and a supported graphics card. You can find the detailed requirements on Microsoft’s website.



These requirements include having a compatible processor, TPM 2.0, sufficient RAM and storage space, and a supported graphics card. You can find the detailed requirements on Microsoft’s website. If your hardware doesn’t meet the requirements, you won’t be offered the free upgrade through Windows Update. You can use the PC Health Check app to see if your system is compatible.

It’s important to note that while the upgrade is currently free, Microsoft reserves the right to end this offer in the future. So, if you’re considering upgrading, it’s best to do it sooner rather than later.

Windows 11 Requirements and Specs

Windows 11 has specific hardware requirements that your computer must meet to ensure optimal performance and compatibility. These include:

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).

1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC). RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB)

4 gigabytes (GB) Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

64 GB or larger storage device System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable. UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) is a modern type of system firmware that replaces the older BIOS.

UEFI, Secure Boot capable. UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) is a modern type of system firmware that replaces the older BIOS. TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0. TPM is a security chip that provides hardware-level security features. You can check if your PC has TPM 2.0 by searching for “tpm.msc” in the Windows search bar.

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0. TPM is a security chip that provides hardware-level security features. You can check if your PC has TPM 2.0 by searching for “tpm.msc” in the Windows search bar. Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.

Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver. Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9″ diagonally, 8 bits per color channel.

You can use the PC Health Check app provided by Microsoft to quickly determine if your computer meets these requirements. This tool will scan your system and provide a clear indication of compatibility.

Having said that, it’s technically possible to install Windows 11 even on systems that don’t meet these requirements.

How to Upgrade to Windows 11

Upgrading to Windows 11 is usually a straightforward process, especially if your computer meets the minimum system requirements. Here are the common methods:

1. Windows Update

This is the easiest way to upgrade. Open your Windows 10 settings, go to Update & Security , and then Windows Update .

, and then . Click Check for updates. If your system is compatible and the upgrade is available, you’ll see an option to download and install Windows 11.

2. Windows 11 Installation Assistant

Download the Installation Assistant from Microsoft’s website.

Run the tool and follow the on-screen instructions.

3. Bootable Installation Media

Download the Windows 11 media creation tool from Microsoft’s website.

Use the tool to create a bootable USB drive or DVD.

Boot your computer from the installation media and follow the prompts.

Before you upgrade, it’s crucial to back up your important files. While Windows 11 upgrades are generally reliable, there’s always a small risk of data loss or facing errors like Windows installation has failed during any major OS upgrade. You can use File History, OneDrive, an external hard drive, or another backup method.

While upgrading to Windows 11 offers the latest features and security, it’s important to consider your individual needs and hardware compatibility. If you have specific software or hardware that might not be compatible with Windows 11, or if you prefer to stay on a familiar OS, remaining on Windows 10 with Extended Security Updates is a viable option.