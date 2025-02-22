Windows 11 Search Is Finally Getting Cloud File Support

Windows 11 already has a search feature that helps you to find old photos and documents buried somewhere on your computer. But now you can do it even if the files are in the cloud. That’s exactly what Microsoft is bringing to Windows 11’s search with its latest update. You can search for files stored in the cloud using Windows Search.

Windows Search Gets Cloud File Support

For the first time, Windows Search will look through your local files and also fetch results from cloud storage like OneDrive.

This feature comes with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.3291, currently available in the Dev and Beta Channels. Microsoft is testing these changes with Insiders before rolling them out to everyone in a future stable release. The exact timeline for when this will be available for all Windows 11 users isn’t confirmed. However, major updates like this typically make their way to the stable version within a few months. It should arrive possibly as part of the Windows 11 24H2 update expected later this year.

Right now, Windows Search cloud support is rolling out to Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon processors. But Microsoft plans to expand it to AMD and Intel PCs soon. While only OneDrive is supported for now, third-party cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox will get Windows Search in the future. Are you using a work or school account? You can search for keywords within text documents, but full photo search is currently limited to personal accounts.

This update also makes Windows Search more powerful than ever. Instead of just looking for exact file names, it now understands the content of your files. For example, if you saved a ticket for your vacation but forgot its name, you can simply search for “trip to Hawaii”. Windows will find it based on the content inside the file, even if the filename doesn’t match. If you’ve ever struggled to remember what you named a document, this change will make finding files much easier. However, for the search to work efficiently, you should keep your PC plugged in while it indexes all your files for the first time. This is similar to how your phone needs time to organize photos before you can search for them by description.

Also Read:

Other Features in This Update

Recall Feature Improvements: Windows’ Recall takes a snapshot of your past activity. It is now working again after a previous update deleted all saved snapshots. Some users might still face issues with automatic saving, and Microsoft is working on a fix.

Windows’ Recall takes a snapshot of your past activity. It is now working again after a previous update deleted all saved snapshots. Some users might still face issues with automatic saving, and Microsoft is working on a fix. File Explorer Fixes: File Explorer now correctly displays the file path when opened from the command line. You can also select multiple files in the Recommended section of Home by holding the Shift key. A bug causing File Explorer to be slow when closing with the X button is still present but will be fixed in a future update.

File Explorer now correctly displays the file path when opened from the command line. You can also select multiple files in the Recommended section of Home by holding the Shift key. A bug causing File Explorer to be slow when closing with the X button is still present but will be fixed in a future update. Snipping Tool Video Trimming: The Snipping Tool now trims screen recordings within the app, making it easier to remove unnecessary parts before sharing.

The Snipping Tool now trims screen recordings within the app, making it easier to remove unnecessary parts before sharing. Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) Deprecation: Microsoft continues removing outdated MSDT, redirecting troubleshooting links to the modern Settings app for better usability.

These updates are rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see them immediately. If you’re on a Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PC, you’ll likely be among the first to experience the improved search. The ability to find your cloud files right from the search bar is a small but significant change. It makes managing digital clutter easier, and it will get better with third-party cloud storage support on the way.