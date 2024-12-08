Windows Recap 2024: All the New Features You Need to Know

Microsoft has introduced a range of exciting new features for Windows in 2024. From Wi-Fi 7 support to the controversial Recall feature, improved security to AI-powered Copilot+ PCs – here’s your Windows recap for 2024 with all significant and important features.

1. Wi-Fi 7 Support

It’s been quite a while since laptops and PCs started shipping with Wi-Fi 7. But official support arrived only this year with a Windows update improving wireless connectivity with better speed, reliability, and efficiency.

Wi-Fi 7 significantly boosts throughput, reduces latency, and enhances overall performance, delivering much much better wireless experience for all users.

Here is a detailed table comparison between Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6.

2. Better Voice Clarity

Voice Clarity uses advanced AI to cancel echo, suppress background noise, and reduce reverberation in real time. This helps deliver clear audio for calls and recordings. Enabled by default, it works on both x64 and ARM64 CPUs without requiring special hardware. It integrates with apps like Phone Link, WhatsApp, and even PC games and uses Communications Signal Processing Mode for a smooth and enhanced audio experience.

Previously exclusive to Surface devices, it is available on all compatible devices as part of the 2024 Update. Even those without NPU support on your PC or Laptop which highlights that not all AI features requires specialized hardware.

3. Image Creator

Microsoft is extending the Image Creator feature from the Paint app to Photos. This means users can generate images from text prompts using AI within the Photos app. This feature leverages AI technology behind Copilot and the cloud to create images via the OpenAI DALL-E language model.

Image Creator is available in preview for Windows 11 users in the U.S., France, UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany, with 50 credits to start. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers receive 60 monthly credits in Australia, New Zealand, and several other countries, while Copilot Pro users get expanded AI access. AI credits can be used for Image Creator in Paint based on the subscription tier.

4. New AI Features In Photos APP

Generative Erase feature is similar to AI erase tools already available on various iOS and Android phones. This AI tool in Microsoft Photos enables users to effortlessly remove unwanted objects from images while keeping the background intact. It utilizes machine learning to analyze the surrounding pixels and fill the space left behind.

Background Remove, previously available in MS Paint, has been ported to Photos app this year making it easier for users by eliminating the need to switch apps.

In addition to background removal, you can also Blur and Replace the background with this feature.

5. Windows Studio Effects

Windows Studio Effects again uses AI with compatible Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to enhance your camera and microphone experience. Current features include Background Blur, Eye Contact, Auto Framing, Voice Focus, Portrait Light, Creative Filters, and an Eye Contact Teleprompter. All were designed to elevate video calls and recordings with professional-quality effects.

6. Advanced Voice Access (Accessibility)

Voice Access is a Windows Accessibility feature that allows controlling Windows PC through voice commands. It is of course slower than using input devices like mouse and keyboard but works well. Two new features that arrived in 2024 are:

Enhanced Multi-Display Support: Windows supports full voice access features across multiple displays, allowing users to utilize number and grid overlays on all screens. The improved grid overlay lets you interact with any display better and switch between them faster. You can also drag and drop files, apps, and documents seamlessly across screens.

Windows supports full voice access features across multiple displays, allowing users to utilize number and grid overlays on all screens. The improved grid overlay lets you interact with any display better and switch between them faster. You can also drag and drop files, apps, and documents seamlessly across screens. Voice Shortcuts: Create custom voice commands whether it’s mapping a single action, like opening a URL, or executing a sequence of actions. Creating commands is simple. Say “what can I say” to access the Voice Shortcuts tab or use “show voice shortcuts” to start directly. Once there, you can create commands using voice or other input methods, give them a name, assign actions, and click Create to finalize.

7. Share Support for WhatsApp

The Windows share menu has added support for WhatsApp under the “Share using” section. If you don’t have WhatsApp installed, you can choose to install it from the Windows Share menu directly. Microsoft is planning to add support for other apps as well.

8. Copilot App

Microsoft Copilot now comes as a standalone app replacing the previous side panel. It mirrors the ChatGPT web interface, featuring a left-side panel for prompt history, options for new conversations, plugins, and a notebook. Copilot button and settings have been removed but it introduces improved capabilities like OpenAI GPT-4o integration, enabling text, image, audio, and video inputs and outputs.

Since Copilot relies on the cloud for processing, it’s accessible to all users, not just those with Copilot+ PCs.

9. Set HDR Images as Wallpapers

The latest Windows 11 build finally brings support for setting HDR images as desktop backgrounds. Users with HDR-compatible displays can now set HDR wallpapers in JXR file format as their wallpaper. To use this feature, you need Windows 11 Preview Build 23516 or higher. You must enable HDR support option in Settings > System > Display, and download the wallpaper in HDR.JXR file. There are plenty of tools available online that you can use to conver JPEG to HDR.JXR format tool.

To set the HDR background, right-click on the desktop, go to Personalize > Background, and select your downloaded JXR file.

For multi-monitor setups, the background will display in HDR or SDR based on each screen’s capabilities. Microsoft advises using the HDR Calibration app for optimal quality and is working to resolve minor display issues reported on some HDR laptops in future updates.

10. New Energy Saver Mode

The new Energy Saver mode replaces Battery Saver in Windows 11 version 24H2 and later. It is designed to extend battery life and reduce energy consumption by intelligently managing system and app power usage. Users can enable Energy Saver via Quick Settings in the system tray, configure it in Windows Settings to activate automatically at a specific battery percentage, or even keep it running when devices are plugged in.

This not only works for laptops that have rechargeable batteries but also for desktops that are powered by wall sockets.

Energy Saver adjusts several system features. For example, display brightness is reduced by 30% (adjustable by users), transparency effects are disabled, and power mode changes are restricted. On low battery and unplugged devices, additional settings are changed including blocking background app activity (with user-configurable exceptions), halting non-critical Windows update downloads, and limiting telemetry to critical data only. Furthermore, specific Windows Task Scheduler tasks are delayed unless they meet defined criteria, ensuring Energy Saver optimizes power usage effectively.

11. Support for Sudo Codes

Microsoft has introduced Sudo for Windows 11 version 24H2 or higher. Yup, you can execute elevated commands directly from an unelevated console session. This means that you can now use sudo codes on your Windows which are traditionally available to Linux.

How to Enable Sudo for Windows:

Go to Settings > For Developers. Toggle on the Enable sudo option.

12. New Emoji Additions

Microsoft is introducing Emoji 15.1 support to Windows bringing new emojis like head shaking horizontally and vertically, phoenix, lime, brown mushroom, and broken chain. These additions enhance diversity and make the emoji experience more expressive and engaging.

Windows is also enhancing the emoji experience by retaining its detailed and familiar people-based design for family combinations, diverging from Unicode’s symbol-like approach. Additionally, directional updates now allow users to choose between right-facing or left-facing orientations for person-related emoji like walking, running, kneeling, using a cane, and wheelchairs, adding flexibility and personalization to better reflect context and preferences.

13. Phone Link Gets More Powerful

Phone Link got new feature updates, enabling direct mobile device integration from the Start menu on Windows 11 PCs. That will allow Android users connected via Phone Link to stay informed with real-time phone battery and connectivity updates, access messages, calls, and photos seamlessly, and continue recent phone activities directly from the Start menu.

Currently, it is available exclusively to Android users, with iOS support planned for a future update. To access the feature, users must have Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3790 or higher (Beta Channel) or Build 26120.1330 or higher (Dev Channel) along with Phone Link version 1.24061.93.0 or above. The experience can be managed through Settings > Personalization > Start for optimal customization and control.

14. Easy Move Files in File Explorer

The latest update to File Explorer on Windows allows you to easily move a file or multiple folders from any folder to your desired destination by simply dragging it to the file location bar.

15. Windows Recall

The Recall feature in Windows 11 (version 24H2) adds a way to revisit past activities by taking continuous screenshots of your screen and analyzing them with on-device AI models. Essentially, everything you do on your PC is being recorded via screenshots. Scary.

This data, stored in the new Windows Semantic Index, will theoritically allow users to search for specific activity using natural language or use a timeline slider to access snapshots. Windows Recall includes customizable settings to control storage, exclude specific apps or websites, and enhance privacy.

Recall has sparked concerns over privacy and security causing widespread outrage on the social media when it was announced. It was criticized for storing unencrypted data, keeping track of all user activity with no way to disable the feature. Microsoft took note delaying the roll out addressing these issues by encrypting Recall data and requiring authentication to access it. Additionally, Recall won’t track activities in private browsing mode, ensuring better control for users wary of Microsoft tracking sensitive information.

Note that unlike popular opinion, Recall is an optional feature that you can disable/enable as you wish.

Windows Features Recap 2024

In conclusion, the 2024 Windows 11 updates introduce a wide range of features aimed at enhancing productivity, security, accessibility, and personalization, providing users with a more seamless and efficient experience.

These improvements reflect Microsoft’s commitment to continuously evolving its operating system to meet the needs of modern users.