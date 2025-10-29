Home » Puzzles » Winner of the First Olympic Gold Medal… – Crossword Clue Answers

Winner of the First Olympic Gold Medal… – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Winner of the first Olympic gold medal in men’s snowboard slopestyle, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Winner of the First Olympic Gold Medal in Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Winner of the First Olympic Gold Medal in Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 14 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersED, LI
3 LettersTED, ISR
4 LettersELIS, TEEN, PUIG, ROSE, ABEL, NING
5 LettersSOCHI, LASER, EDWIN, TOKYO
6 LettersATHENS, GREECE
7 LettersLASORDA, ATLANTA
9 LettersMELBOURNE, MAXPARROT
10 LettersGOLDMEDALS, SAINTLUCIA
11 LettersDENISELEWIS
12 LettersJOYNERKERSEE
13 LettersANCIENTGREECE
14 LettersSAGEKOTSENBURG, IRENASZEWINSKA

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

