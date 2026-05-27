It was one of those announcements that felt inevitable once the rumors started circulating, but CD Projekt Red has now made it official. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs of the Past is a brand new expansion coming to one of the most celebrated RPGs ever made. The reveal came via Twitter/X on May 27, 2026, though it arrived a little earlier than planned. So while the timing was slightly unexpected, the expansion itself had been the subject of community speculation for a while. Let us take a look at what the new Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs of the Past is all about!

What Is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs of the Past About

Details are extremely limited right now. The announcement confirms you will be returning to the Path with Geralt of Rivia. That means this is not a Ciri-focused story like The Witcher IV. Beyond that, CD Projekt Red has said it will share more information in late summer 2026. The expansion is being co-developed with Fool's Theory. I think it is an interesting, creative pairing worth keeping an eye on personally because the same studio also developed The Witcher: Rise of the White Wolf remake.

This will be the third expansion for The Witcher 3, following Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, both of which set an extremely high bar for DLC quality in the RPG genre.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs of the Past Release Date and Platforms

Songs of the Past is confirmed for 2027. No specific window within the year has been given yet, beyond that. The expansion is coming to the following platforms:

Platform Supported PC ✓ PlayStation 5 ✓ Xbox Series X|S ✓

It is worth noting that CD Projekt Red has also updated the minimum system requirements for The Witcher 3 to account for the new expansion content. These updated requirements will come into effect with the next game update, so PC players should check the official requirements page to make sure their setup is still compatible going forward.

With The Witcher IV currently in development and set in the same universe but starring Ciri as the new protagonist, Songs of the Past may well be the last piece of content we ever see set in Geralt's chapter of the story.