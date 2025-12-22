With a Light Touch – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: With a Light Touch, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DAB, TAP, TIP, CAT, PAT, LAP, RUB 4 Letters KISS, PYRO, FEEL, LICK, PATH, TATA 5 Letters LASES, EXPAT, REPAT, NUDGE, BRUSH, FLICK, GRAZE, TOUCH, TORCH 6 Letters GENTLY, NIMBLY, SUBTLY, SOFTLY, LASERS, PATINA, TIPCAT, TAPPED, REDFOX, CUBISM, EDISON, GENTLE, COWPAT, CARESS, TICKLE, BREATH, GLANCE, STROKE 7 Letters PATTERN, TICKLES, IMPASTO, CONTACT, FEELING, TACTION, WHISPER, DABHAND, STICKLE, THOUGHT, CUTICLE 8 Letters COGENTLY, FEATHERY, ATAPINCH, AIRBRUSH, LAMBENCY, STICKLER, PAMPHLET 9 Letters SCEPTICAL, OSTEOPATH 10 Letters KISSMEKATE, ACCENTLAMP 12 Letters MASTERSTROKE, SENSEOFTOUCH, TACTILESENSE 13 Letters FEATHERDUSTER, TENTATIVEPOKE 14 Letters CUTANEOUSSENSE, HANDMINDEDNESS 15 Letters FINGERTIPCARESS

