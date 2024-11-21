With Android 16, You Can Play Audio on Multiple Devices Simultaneously

Android 16 Developer Beta 1 has arrived, providing a glimpse of what the next version will offer when it becomes stable next year. Among its many features is Audio Sharing, which lets you play audio on multiple Bluetooth devices. Let’s explore Audio Sharing and how to use it on Android 16.

The feature was first spotted in the early developer previews of Android 15; however, it didn’t make it to the stable release. It has now reappeared with Android 16 Developer Preview 1, hinting that it’s here to stay.

What is the Audio Sharing Feature?

Audio Sharing uses Bluetooth’s Auracast technology, allowing you to broadcast audio to multiple nearby devices simultaneously. Your phone acts as the central hub, streaming the same audio to each device without them needing to connect or be within each other’s range.

Think of it like a radio station – the station (transmitter) sends out a signal, and any number of radios (receivers) can tune in without affecting each other. This allows you to share audio with multiple people, and everyone can listen on their own devices without complicated pairing or connection issues.

This feature works only on devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio broadcasting (Auracast), which means your wireless earphones and speakers must also support Auracast to receive the audio. Older devices likely won’t support Auracast. Even on Pixel phones, the feature is available only on Pixel 8 and later devices, excluding the Pixel 8a.

Enable Audio Sharing on Android 16

Before you start, note that Audio Sharing requires you to first connect to supported Bluetooth LE headphones. Listeners will also need their own LE audio headphones.

Open Settings on your phone running Android 16. Tap on Connected Devices > Connection preferences and then Audio Sharing. Toggle on Share Audio. You’ll see your phone’s name and a password. You can customize these and even remove the password entirely.

You can also toggle Improve compatibility option to make it easier for some devices, like hearing aids, to join the stream. However, this would sacrifice some audio quality.

Your phone, now broadcasting the audio stream, should appear in the list of available devices. In their Bluetooth menus, other devices can select your phone from the list and enter the password you set up earlier to join the Audio Sharing stream.

So that’s how you get started with Bluetooth audio sharing. Although Google isn’t the first to add this feature to Android (we’ve seen similar functionality on certain devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Sony), its inclusion in Android 16 means it will likely become standard across all compatible Android phones.