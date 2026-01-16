If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Witticism, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Witticism – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Witticism.

3 letters – MOT, PUN

MOT, PUN 4 letters – QUIP, JEST, JOKE

QUIP, JEST, JOKE 5 Letters – SALLY, SQUIB, CRACK

– SALLY, SQUIB, CRACK 6 Letters – BONMOT

– BONMOT 7 Letters – EPIGRAM

– EPIGRAM 8 Letters – ONELINER

– ONELINER 9 Letters – WISECRACK

– WISECRACK 10 Letters – PLEASANTRY, JEUDESPRIT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Witticism. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters GAG, WIT, FUN, PUN, MOT, JOY, ANA, SAW, YAK 4 Letters MEAT, JOKE, JEST, ODIN, QUIP, JAPE, GLEE, RUSE, DASH, GAME, GIBE, HOAX, PLAY, SOUL, TEXT, WORD 5 Letters QUIRK, MOTTO, HUMOR, CRACK, SQUIB, SALLY, GAMES, MAXIM, ADAGE, APERY, ARDOR, BLISS, PRANK, CHAFF, AXIOM, CHEER, GNOME, MIRTH, MORAL, SLOKA, SPORT, SUTRA, VERSE, VIGOR 6 Letters REMARK, NICETY, COMEDY, SAYING, ANSWER, RETORT, BONMOT, BANTER, BLAGUE, ANTICS, ARDOUR, ENERGY, HOWLER, TITTER, ESPRIT, HUMOUR, RETURN, SATIRE, SLOGAN, ZINGER, BYWORD, DICTUM, FIDDLE, FROLIC, GAIETY, ORACLE, PHRASE, SPIRIT, VIGOUR, WISDOM 7 Letters COMMENT, PROVERB, EPIGRAM, ESSENCE, SNIGGER, CHORTLE, CHUCKLE, CONCEIT, DELIGHT, RIPOSTE, BOUTADE, DICTATE, DISTICH, FOOLERY, KIDDING, MALARKY, MOCKERY, NEOLOGY, PRECEPT, RAPTURE, RIBBING, SARCASM, WAGGERY 8 Letters REPARTEE, APHORISM, ONELINER, APOTHEGM, OPTIMISM, BACKCHAT, BADINAGE, BALLYRAG, CHEERING, RAILLERY, COMEBACK, DROLLERY, ANALECTS, DOGGEREL 9 Letters WISECRACK, AMBIGUITY, ANIMATION, FLIPPANCY, HAPPINESS, HORSEPLAY, LIGHTNESS, MELODRAMA, EQUIVOQUE, CALEMBOUR, ZEALADAGE 10 Letters JEUDESPRIT, PLEASANTRY, DOUBLETALK, ENTHUSIASM, EXUBERANCE, EXULTATION, LIVELINESS, PERSIFLAGE 11 Letters PITHYSAYING, PLAYONWORDS, AMBIVALENCE, BLESSEDNESS, FACETIOUSLY, WITTYSAYING, PARONOMASIA 12 Letters WITTYCOMMENT, CLEVERREMARK, CONVERSATION, BACKSLAPPING, CHEERFULNESS, EQUIVOCATION, SATISFACTION 13 Letters ENTERTAINMENT, EQUIVOCALNESS, FACETIOUSNESS 14 Letters DOUBLEENTENDRE 15 Letters QUICKSLYCOMMENT

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.