Who is Wonder Man in Marvel Comics? Origins and Powers Explained

Wonder Man is joining the lineup of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While not known by many, the character is as iconic as Spider-Man and is immortal (to an extent).

The Wonder Man show releases in January 2026, so if you want to geek out on who this character is, keep reading.

A Wonder Man trailer was revealed at New York Comic Con 2025. The series will consist of eight episodes and will premiere on Disney+ on January 27, 2026. The character will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and will finally add the hero to the larger MCU. If you’re a fan of Marvel comics, you will definitely be overjoyed by this addition.

However, if that’s not the case, you might wonder who Wonder Man is, what his powers are, and where he fits into the Marvel universe. Interestingly, Wonder Man is one of the strongest Marvel characters and has been around just as long as Spider-Man. So, here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Wonder Man in Marvel Comics

Wonder Man’s costume evolution in Marvel Comics throughout the years | Credit: Marvel Comics

Wonder Man made his comic debut in Avengers #9, all the way back in 1964. Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, is the son of famous industrialist Sanford Williams. After the death of his father, Simon inherits Williams Innovations, which is a company similar to Stark Tech in the comics.

However, Simon loses control of his company after his brother’s criminal activities and the firm’s financial collapse under his leadership. Simon is caught embezzling money and is forced out of the company. Consumed by resentment, Simon blames Stark Tech’s success for his downfall and becomes desperate for revenge.

Seeing an opportunity here, Simon is approached by Baron Zemo, who promises him that he can get revenge on Stark by infiltrating the Avengers. To ensure Simon’s loyalty, Zemo made it so that his powers would kill him unless he regularly returned for special treatments.

What Are Wonder Man’s Powers

Wonder Man’s powers are called Iconic Powers | Credit: Marvel Comics

Baron Zemo empowered Wonder Man with Ionic Rays, infusing him with Ionic Energy. This unlocked his superhuman strength, enhanced speed, durability, and flight. Wonder Man is also immortal, but only to an extent. When he infiltrated the Avengers and told the team about the regular experiments he needed to stay alive, the team came together to find a solution.

Moved by the Avengers’ love for him, Wonder Man chose to defy Zemo when it came time to deliver the final blow. He then teamed up with the Avengers to fight Zemo. However, this also led to Wonder Man’s death since he could no longer undergo the experiments. However, it is later revealed that the hero had entered a coma-like state and was eventually revived in his pure Ionic Energy form.

How Will Wonder Man Fit in the MCU

First look at the ‘Wonder Man’ movie in Marvel’s ‘WONDER MAN’ series.



The series will follow Simon Williams as he auditions for a role in a reboot of the classic ‘Wonder Man’ movie. pic.twitter.com/qOKWzPgDGf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 10, 2025

Wonder Man has the potential to be quite a distinct story, considering it follows the meta-narrative of a superhero turned actor. The first episode is also directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the new Spider-Man, which is another promising sign. We haven’t seen much of Wonder Man’s powers in the trailers; it seems the show is saving that for later.

Wonder Man also has the potential to be a big player in the MCU, considering his ties to characters like Vision and Wanda. Vision in the comics was created using Simon’s memories and personality, making Vision technically a brother of Simon. That said, Vision also ends up having a romantic relationship with Wanda in the comics, who, at that point, has also been in a relationship with Vision.

While the former will probably not be true since Wonder Woman didn’t exist at the time of Vision’s creation, the MCU can play into the love triangle of Wanda, Vision, and Wonder Man. This would also make sense for the continuity since VisionQuest will release in the same year as Wonder Man and follow White Vision’s story after WandaVision.