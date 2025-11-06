Wonder Man Runtime For Every Episode Revealed and We Are Surprised

Summary:

Wonder Man will release on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

All episodes will drop on the same day.

Wonder Man is the next show to look out for on the MCU release schedule; that is, until Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026. If you are not familiar with Wonder Man’s powers and abilities, he might just be the next big player in the MCU. With how strong he is, Wonder Man is definitely a character worth keeping an eye on, and it looks like we may have just gotten our first look at the episode runtimes ahead of its release.

What is the Runtime for Every Wonder Man Episode

New teaser for Marvel’s ‘WONDER MAN’ series



Releasing January 27 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/6HF4DhFI7a — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 5, 2025

Wonder Man will serve as the fourth entry in Marvel’s Phase 6, with all episodes releasing on the same day. So, here is the apparent runtime for every episode of Wonder Man as reported by Legado da Marvel:

Episode 1: 32min

32min Episode 2: 32min

32min Episode 3: 32min

32min Episode 4: 30min

30min Episode 5: 23min

23min Episode 6: 34min

34min Episode 7: 33min

33min Episode 8: 32min

It’s important to remember that this is a reported runtime and not actually confirmed by Marvel. Considering the show looks like Marvel’s take on The Studio, it could be fun to have bite-sized episodes of seeing some Hollywood drama. However, it could also work against the show, similar to how Peacemaker suffered owing to its short runtime.

Why Did Wonder Man Get Delayed

Wonder Man has suffered a whole slew of delays. The show was originally supposed to premiere in 2023-2024, alongside Secret Invasion and Agatha All Along. It was then pushed to December 2025 owing to delays by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now, in what seems to be the final delay, the show has a release date of January 27, 2026.

Marvel stated that the decision to delay the show by a month was because they did not wish to compete with shows premiering during the holiday season. The next show to release after Wonder Man will be Daredevil: Born Again, connecting directly to Spider-Man: Brand New Day.