If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Wool Grease, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Wool Grease – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Wool Grease.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 30 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters EWE, RAM, BAA, OIL, MUD, RUN 4 Letters ALOE, EWES, WOOL, WAXY, CONN, KNIT, LARD, LAMB, AFRO, OILY, COAT, SMUT, TOFU 5 Letters SUINT, OVINE, SHEEP, SALVE, LLAMA, BLEAT, PRONE, HIKES, NYMPH, SHEAR, SCOUR, OILUP, TIEUP, LAMBS, DEFAT, SANDY, SLIME, SOOTY, GRIME, SCRUB, MULCH 6 Letters SQUINT, LLAMAS, GREASE, SOFTEN, BRIBED, TALENT, MUTTON, GENIAL, POMADE, OSMOSE, MERINO, FLEECE, ANGORA, SHEARS, ALPACA, SCOURS, DEFATS, BREMEN 7 Letters LANOLIN, WOOLFAT, ORGANIC, ALPACAS, SPATTER, COCONUT, CLEANSE, LAUNDER, MASCARA, INKSPOT 8 Letters LANOLINE, ALLINONE, EVEARDEN, APTITUDE, LANOLIZE, OLIVEOIL, TINCTURE 9 Letters COLDCREAM, PORTFOLIO, ACROPOLIS 10 Letters SCRUBCLEAN 12 Letters FULLERSEARTH 15 Letters INDUSTRIALWASTE 30 Letters COSMETICCREAMFORCLEANINGANDSOF

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.