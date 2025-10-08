Wordle Game Is Finally Coming to TV With Jimmy Fallon New NBC Show

NBC is working on a new Wordle Game Show produced by Jimmy Fallon.

It will be hosted by Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie and filmed in the U.K.

The release date has not been confirmed, as the Wordle game show is currently in the pilot stage.

The Wordle game, created by The New York Times, has become a part of the daily routine for millions of people. It started as a simple word puzzle and turned into a worldwide craze. Players share their green and yellow boxes on social media every morning. It’s easy, addictive, and satisfying to crack that five-letter word of the day. Now, we are going to see an all-new version of the Wordle Game as a show.

NBC is bringing the Wordle Game Show to television. What’s interesting is that it is being produced by none other than The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. The network is already testing a pilot in the U.K., hosted by Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie. So yes, your favourite five-letter guessing game is officially making the jump from your phone screen to a bigger version. Let’s find out more about this

Jimmy Fallon, Savannah Guthrie on Wordle Game Show?

Jimmy Fallon is bringing his love for fun and games to television with Wordle. He is producing the upcoming Wordle Game Show for NBC through his company, Electric Hot Dog, in collaboration with The New York Times and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

If you’ve watched Fallon’s shows before, you know how much he enjoys turning casual games into entertainment. This is not the first time Fallon has created a game show. His production lineup already includes NBC favourites like Password, That’s My Jam, and On Brand. So, seeing him bring Wordle to TV will be a good addition to this.

Not only that, Savannah Guthrie, the familiar face from NBC’s Today show, is hosting the test episode of the Wordle Game Show. The pilot is being filmed in the U.K. Like Jimmy Fallon, she is also addicted to this Wordle game. She guest-hosted Jeopardy! Back in 2021.

What to Expect Next?

NBC is currently testing the Wordle Game Show in the U.K. If it goes well, it could soon make it to TV screens. It’s still unclear how they will turn the daily online puzzle into a game show, but you can expect a mix of fun, quick thinking, and a lot of guessing.

That’s it, peeps! It will be interesting to watch this show on TV with two great hosts together, bringing the full-on entertainment. Stay tuned for more updates like this in future.